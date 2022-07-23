HPCL Technician Admit Card 2022 Today @hindustanpetroleum.com: Exam on 07 August

HPCL Technician Admit Card 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has scheduled the online exam for the post of Technician on 07 August 2022 for which the admit cards will be uploaded on 23 July 2022. All those candidates who have applied for HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 can check HPCL Technician Admit Card Updates by login into their account.

It is to be noted that, the Computer Based Test (CBT) is likely to be conducted in 22 cities across India. Candidates may be called for Computer Based Test at any centre other than his/her choice.

The CBT will consist of the following questions:

Subject Marks Time PART-1: General Aptitude 50 2 hours PART-2: Technical /

Professional Knowledge 50 Total 100

Syllabus for Operations Technician

Syllabus for Boiler Technician

Syllabus for Jr. Fire & Safety Inspector

Syllabus for Lab Analyst

Syllabus for Maintenance Technician-Mechanical

Syllabus for Maintenance Technician-Electrical

Syllabus for Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation

How to Download HPCL Technician Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of HPCL - hindustanpetroleum.com Click on the admit card link Provide your details Download HPCL Admit Card

Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for Skill Test, in order of the category-wise and position-wise merit list (as per cut-off marks decided by HPCL). Skill test shall be of “qualifying nature” only. The candidates qualifying Skill Test will have to appear for a pre-employment medical examination. Reference for a medical examination does not mean final selection