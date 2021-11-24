Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPPSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Assistant Officer Executive Trainee Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has  released the Admit Card for Assistant Officer post on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 16:28 IST
HPPSC Admit Card  2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has  released the Admit Card for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) Screening test. All such candidates who are appearing in Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance)  screening test can download their  Admit Card from the link available on the official website of HPPSC  - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the screening test for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) on 28 November 2021. Commission will conduct the exam from  11.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. 

All those candidates who have applied for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P should note that Commission has uploaded the Admit Card  link on its official website. 

Organization Name Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission 
Post Name Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance)
Department Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited
Advt No 21/06-2021 dated 24.06.2021.
Exam Scheduled on 28 November 2021
Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in
Exam  Screening
   

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic. 

In a bid to download the HPPSC Admit Card  2021, candidates will have to provide their User Id and Password on the link available on the official website. However You can download the Admit also with the link directly given below. 

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Download Admit Card section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link and provide your login credentials including  User Id and Password  given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the HPPSC Admit Card  2021
  5. Download and save HPPSC Admit Card  2021 for your future reference.

