HPPSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Assistant Officer Executive Trainee Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for Assistant Officer post on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download here.

HPPSC Admit Card 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) Screening test. All such candidates who are appearing in Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) screening test can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the screening test for Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) on 28 November 2021. Commission will conduct the exam from 11.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M.

All those candidates who have applied for the Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P should note that Commission has uploaded the Admit Card link on its official website.

Check More Details About HPPSC Assistant Officer Admit Card 2021

Organization Name Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) Department Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Advt No 21/06-2021 dated 24.06.2021. Exam Scheduled on 28 November 2021 Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in Exam Screening

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to download the HPPSC Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their User Id and Password on the link available on the official website. However You can download the Admit also with the link directly given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021





Process to Download: HPPSC Admit Card 2021