HPPSC Screening Test Date 2022 (Released) For Assistant Professor Post at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Schedule

HPPSC Assistant Professor Exam Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the detail schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) post in various disciplines in the Department of Higher Education from 27 November 2022 onward.

As per the short notice released, the written exam for the Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Hindi subject will be held on 27th November,2022 whereas screening test for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Sociology will be held on 28th November 2022.

Assistant Professor (College Cadre) Geography will be held on 29th November, 2022, for Sanskrit-30th November,2022, Chemistry-1st December,2022, Economics- 2nd December,2022, English 3rd December,2022,Political Science 4th December, 2022 and for History it will be held on 5th December 2022.

