HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims Marks Released, Check Score List @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims Marks has been released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). Candidates appeared HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims can check their marks at the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims was held on 1 March 2020 and the commission has uploaded the marks with cut off marks of HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims on its website. According to the official cut off marks, the general category cut off score is 220, Schedule Caste Category Cut off Score is 176 and O.B.C. Category cut off score is 66.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims are eligible to appear in mains exam. This exam is being done to recruit 11 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge through Judicial Service Exam 2 2020. The selection process will have prelims, mains and personality test.

HPPSC HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Prelims Marks

Candidates, who qualify the Main written examination, will be required to appear at such place, as may be fixed by the Commission, for a test. The maximum marks for the Personality Test shall be 150. The marks obtained in the Personality Test will be added to the marks obtained in the Main written examination for the purpose of selection of the candidates.

Latest Government Jobs:

DDA Recruitment 2020: 629 Vacancies Notified for Various Posts, Check @dda.org.in

HPNLU Recruitment 2020, Apply for 51 Teaching & Non Teaching Posts @hpnlu.ac.in

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility & Complete Application Procedure for SGD, Nursing & Other Posts

Cooch Behar District Recruitment 2020, Apply for 05 Accountant and DTO Posts @coochbehar.nic.in

GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 408 Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in