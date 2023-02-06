HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2023 Soon For AE/SO and Other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released short notice regarding the Interview Admit Card/Schedule for various posts on its official official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the interview round for various posts including AE, Assistant Professor, Scientific Officer, Assistant Professor, Assistant Director and others. Commission is set to conduct the personality test for above posts from 20 February 2023 onwards. Candidates qualified for the personality test from the official website-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, The Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor for the department Higher Education, H.P on 20/21 February 2023. Interview for Plant Engineer will be held on 20 February 2023. Interview for Scientific Officer (Voice Analysis) under Home, H.P. department is scheduled on 21 February 2023. Check the details interview schedule for all the posts given here.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above posts should note that HPPSC will release the Personality Test call letter along with “Instruction to the candidates for “Personality Test” shortly on its official website.

