HPSC HCS 2023 Application Date Extended: Apply Online, Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

HPSC HCS 2023 Last Date Extended: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has recently extended the deadline for the online application process for the recruitment of candidates to various posts, including HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022, under the Advt No. 11 of 2023.

As per the latest update, the eligible candidates can now apply for these vacancies until March 17 through the official website of HPSC, which is hpsc.gov.in. The application process started from February 16, 2023 and previously the application deadline was March 12, 2023 which has now been changed to March 17, 2023.

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 95 vacancies across various positions. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply before the given deadline and complete the application process with all the necessary documents and details.

HPSC HCS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the advertised positions, candidates, with the exception of those applying for the DSP post, must have attained the age of 18 years and not exceeded the age of 42 years as of January 1, 2023. As for the DSP post, candidates must not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years old on or before January 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is relaxed.

HPSC HCS 2022 Educational Qualification

To be eligible to apply for the position, candidates must have completed a Bachelor's Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce, or a related field from a recognized university. The degree should be equivalent to the standard of a Bachelor's Degree obtained from an accredited university. This requirement must be fulfilled as of February 28, 2023. Therefore, candidates who do not meet this requirement as of the specified date will not be considered for the position.

We have shared a step by step procedure to apply online for the HPSC HCS Recruitment 2023. However, candidates who wish to seek detailed information regarding HPSC HCS 2022 Revised Date can download the official notification from the direct link given below

How to Apply for HPSC HCS Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website of HPSC HCS 2022, which is hpsc.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the "Advertisements" tab. Look for the application links related to Advt No. 11 of 2023, and click on them. Create a new account by registering and logging in. Fill out the application form with all the required details, including uploading the necessary documents and paying the application fee. Double-check all the information entered, and once everything is accurate, submit the application. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The candidates must download the Admit Card and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.