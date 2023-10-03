HPSC PGT Result 2023 Out, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

HPSC PGT Result 2023 was released by the Haryana Public Service Commission on hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the subject-wise selection list PDF below.

HPSC PGT Result 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Post Graduate Post (PGT) on 03 October for Mewat. The result is available in the PDF. The PDF contains the roll number of all shortlisted candidates under different categories. Today the result is announced for English, Physics, Hindi, Economics Biology and Chemistry.

hpsc.gov.in PGT Result 2023 PDF

The Screening test for the Posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), for various subjects, was conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission on 10 September and for Hindi Subjects on 09 September. The Commission has finalized the result of the said screening test. Candidates whose roll number is in the list have been declared qualified for the Subject Knowledge Test provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

How to Download HPSC PGT Result 2023 ?

To download the HPSC PGT 2023 scorecard, candidates can visit the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at hpsc.gov.in. The steps to download the result are given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the HPSC - hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the PDF links available on the official website

Step 3: Download Haryana PDF Result

Step 4: Check roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Take the print out of the result

The written exam is qualifying in nature.

HPSC PGT Result 2023 Overview