HPTET Admit Card 2020 released @ hpbose.org: Download Here on Direct Link; Check HP TET Exam Schedule

HP TET Admit Card 2020 has been released by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on its official website - hpbose.org. Candidates who have applied for the HPTET June 2020 exam can download their admit cards or hall ticket now by visiting the website of the HPBOSE. Moreover, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates will be able to download their HP TET 2020 Admit Card without any difficulty. To download the admit card, candidates just need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Have a look at the direct link given below along with the latest exam schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET).

Download HP TET Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

HPTET 2020 exam is scheduled to start from 26th July and conclude on 9th August 2020. In order to appear for the exam, it is necessary for candidates to carry their admit cards at the examination centre. Without admit card or hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the centres and appear for the exam. So, download the HPTET admit card now and do not forget to carry it to the examination hall on the day of exam.

Let's have a look at the important details of the HP TET admit card below:

How to Download HPTET Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website @ hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on "Download Admit Card TET-JUNE 2020"

Step 3: Enter Registration Number & Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Download your admit card

HP TET Exam Date & Schedule 2020

Have a look at the date of HPTET 2020 exams such as JBT, TGT, Shastri and others. The time of the examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidates.

Exam name Exam Date JBT TET 26 July 2020 Shastri TET 26 July 2020 TGT (Non Medical) 2 August 2020 Language Teacher 2 August 2020 TGT (Arts) 8 August 2020 TGT (Medical) 8 August 2020 Punjabi TET 9 August 2020 Urdu TET 9 August 2020

Details mentioned on HP TET Admit Card 2020

The admit card of the HP TET exam will contain the important details of the exam such as exam date, exam time, name of the centre, address of the centre, candidates' details and others. Have a look at details below:

Candidate's Name

Candidate's Roll Number

Candidate's Date of Birth

Candidate's Category

Exam Date & Time

Examination Centre

Candidate's Photo and Signature

Exam Day Instructions

Check these details on the HPTET admit card and if you come across any error or mistake on the card, then contact the HP board by writing an email to "hpbose2011@gmail.com"

Things to be carried to Exam centre

On the day of examination, candidates need to carry some essentials to the exam centre. These things are:

HP TET Admit Card

Photo ID & Its Photocopy

Face Mask

Hand Sanitizer

Black or Blue Ball Pen