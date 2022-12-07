HPTET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @hpbose.org: Check TGT Call Letter Direct Download Link

HPTET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the admit card of the exam TET Exam 2022. Candidates can check the direct download link below.

HPTET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) uploaded the admit cards for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on hpbose.org. Students whose TET Nov Exam is scheduled on 10 Dec, 11 Dec and 12 Dec can download HPTET Nov Admit Card 2022. HPTET Admit Card Direct Link is provided here for the convenience of the students. The admit cards shall not be sent by post. It is to be noted that, The board has postponed the HPTET JBT 2022 Exam which was scheduled on 10 December 2022 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM due to a court case. The new date shall be announced in due course.

The admit cards consist of the name of the candidates, the father's name, category, exam and other details. If a candidate found any error in their details then he/she can make it correct by visiting the office of the board within 15 days.

The candidates can check the HPTET TGT Exam Date and Time in the table given below:

Exam Name Date and Time of the Exam Shastri TET 10 December 2022 from 2 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) TET 11 December 2022 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 11 December 2022 from 2 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) TET 12 December 2022 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET 12 December 2022 from 2 PM to 4:30 PM

Steps to Download HPTET Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the HPBOSE i.e.hpbose.org and click on ‘TET(NOV-2022)’ Now, enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' Click on 'Submit' Button Download Himachal TET Admit Card

What are HPTET Qualifying Marks ?

The minimum required to clear the exam is 60%. Those who qualify for the exam will be issued TET Certificate which will be valid for 7 years.