HP TET 2020 Exam Analysis (All Days-All Shifts): Check Diffiulty Level, Passing Marks; Answer Key Soon

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the HP TET 2020 exam for various teachers such as JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT Medical & Non-Medical TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, Punjabi TET and Urdu TET. Almost all the papers are over and HPBOSE will conclude the HPTET June 2020 exam tomorrow on 27 August by conducting the Punjabi TET and Urdu TET exam. The HP TET Punjabi exam will be held in morning shift and Urdu exam will be held in evening shift. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the HP TET 2020 exam held in all days and all shifts during 25 August - 27 August 2020. Also, we have shared below the HP TET passing marks for all papers and all categories such as GEN/SC/ST/OBC.
The HP TET Exam was conducted in written mode wherein candidates were required to mark the answers on the OMR Sheet. A total of 150 multiple choice questions were asked in all papers and each question was of 1 mark. Fortunately, there is no penalty for wrong answers marked in the paper. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark for the candidates. Those who will be able to obtain passing marks in the exam, will be awarded with the HP TET Certificate through which they can apply for the teaching jobs in Himachal Pradesh.
Let's now have a look at the difficulty level of each paper of the HP TET June 2020 exam below:
HP TET 2020 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level of JBT/ Shastri/ TGT/ Language Teacher Papers
|
Paper
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
JBT TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Child Psychology & Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning
English & Hindi
Mathematics
Social Science
Environmental Studies
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Shastri TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Shastri Degree Course
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
Easy to Moderate
|
TGT (Non-Medical) TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Child Psychology & Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
Mathematics
Physics & Chemistry
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Language Teacher TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Hindi Course of Graduation Level
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
|
Easy to Moderate
|
TGT (Arts) TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Child Psychology & Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
English Literature & Grammar
Social Studies
|
Easy to Moderate
|
TGT (Medical) TET
(150 MCQs)
|
Child Psychology & Development
Pedagogy
Teaching-Learning
General Awareness including Himachal Pradesh
Current Affairs
Environment Studies
Botany & Zoology
Chemistry
|
Easy to Moderate
The exam analysis and review shared here is based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared for the exam. Candidates who want to appear for the next HP TET exam will get the decent idea about the difficulty level of questions asked in the paper.
HP TET Passing Marks 2020
Candidates need to fetch minimum qualifying marks to get or passing marks in the exam in order to obtain the Certificate. The passing marks are different for each category - SC/ST/OBC/GEN and others. These passing marks are valid for all papers - JBT/Shastri/TGT/Language Teacher/Punjabi/Urdu TET Papers. Have a look at the HP TET Passing Marks below:
|
Category
|
Passing Percentage
|
Passing Marks (Out of 150)
|
General
|
60%
|
90
|
OBC
|
55%
|
82
|
SC
|
55%
|
82
|
ST
|
55%
|
82
HP TET Answer Key 2020
HPBOSE will soon release the provisional HP TET Answer Key 2020 for all the papers soon after the conclusion of exams. The provisional answer key will be released for candidates to raise objections to any incorrect or faulty answers along with the valid proof. The answer key will be released @hpbose.org.