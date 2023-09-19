IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 to be released soon at ibps.in, Check Updates

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 for the Mains exam in the 4th week of September 2023 on the official website of IBPS i.e. www.ibps.in. The IBPS will release the admit card for the candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims examination.
As soon as IBPS officially activates the link, the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter 2023 will be updated below in this article. To download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card, candidates need to log into their account using their registration/roll number and password/DOB.
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Download Link
The IBPS Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2023. As per the latest report, IBPS will release the IBPS Clerk admit card in the last week of September. The candidates who have cleared the IBPS Clerk prelims exam are only eligible for the mains examination. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk admit from the direct link provided in this article. The IBPS Clerk examination is conducted in two phases prelims and mains. The candidates who will successfully clear the IBPS Clerk Mains examination will be eligible for provisional allotment
|
IBPS Clerk Admit Card
|
Click Here (to be activated soon)
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Overview
The IBPS will conduct the Mains examination of IBPS clerk on October 7, 2023, to shortlist the candidates for 4545 vacancies. Below we have tabulated all the important information and dates of IBPS Clerk 2023.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023
|
Conducting Body
|
IBPS
|
Posts
|
Clerical Cadre
|
Vacancies
|
4545
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023
|
Last week of September
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023
|
7th October 2023
|
Selection process
|
Prelims
Mains
|
Official Website
|
www.ibps.in
Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023
Below we have the steps to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the official website -ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the Notice - “Onlne Main Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerical Cadre XIII”
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter your registration/roll number and password/DOB
Step 5: Admit will display on the screen, check all the details
Step 6: Download and print the admit card
Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023
Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card when it gets officially released
- Name of the Candidates
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Examination Centre
- Examination Date and Time
- Phone Number
- Gender
