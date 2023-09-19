IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 to be released soon at ibps.in, Check Updates

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: IBPS will release IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 in the last week of September 2023. Get the direct link to download and steps to download here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 for the Mains exam in the 4th week of September 2023 on the official website of IBPS i.e. www.ibps.in. The IBPS will release the admit card for the candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims examination.

As soon as IBPS officially activates the link, the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter 2023 will be updated below in this article. To download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card, candidates need to log into their account using their registration/roll number and password/DOB.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The IBPS Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2023. As per the latest report, IBPS will release the IBPS Clerk admit card in the last week of September. The candidates who have cleared the IBPS Clerk prelims exam are only eligible for the mains examination. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk admit from the direct link provided in this article. The IBPS Clerk examination is conducted in two phases prelims and mains. The candidates who will successfully clear the IBPS Clerk Mains examination will be eligible for provisional allotment

IBPS Clerk Admit Card Click Here (to be activated soon)

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Overview

The IBPS will conduct the Mains examination of IBPS clerk on October 7, 2023, to shortlist the candidates for 4545 vacancies. Below we have tabulated all the important information and dates of IBPS Clerk 2023.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Conducting Body IBPS Posts Clerical Cadre Vacancies 4545 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Last week of September IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023 7th October 2023 Selection process Prelims Mains Official Website www.ibps.in

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Below we have the steps to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the official website -ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the Notice - “Onlne Main Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerical Cadre XIII”

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration/roll number and password/DOB

Step 5: Admit will display on the screen, check all the details

Step 6: Download and print the admit card

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

Also Read the Related Article