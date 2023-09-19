IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 to be released soon at ibps.in, Check Updates

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: IBPS will release IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 in the last week of September 2023. Get the direct link to download and steps to download here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023
IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 for the Mains exam in the 4th week of September 2023 on the official website of IBPS i.e. www.ibps.in. The IBPS will release the admit card for the candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims examination.

As soon as IBPS officially activates the link, the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter 2023 will be updated below in this article. To download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card, candidates need to log into their account using their registration/roll number and password/DOB.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The IBPS Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2023. As per the latest report, IBPS will release the IBPS Clerk admit card in the last week of September. The candidates who have cleared the IBPS Clerk prelims exam are only eligible for the mains examination. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk admit from the direct link provided in this article. The IBPS Clerk examination is conducted in two phases prelims and mains. The candidates who will successfully clear the IBPS Clerk Mains examination will be eligible for provisional allotment

Career Counseling

IBPS Clerk Admit Card

Click Here (to be activated soon)

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Overview

The IBPS will conduct the Mains examination of IBPS clerk on October 7, 2023, to shortlist the candidates for 4545 vacancies. Below we have tabulated all the important information and dates of IBPS Clerk 2023.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Conducting Body

IBPS

Posts

Clerical Cadre

Vacancies

4545

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Last week of September

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023

7th October 2023

Selection process

Prelims

Mains

Official Website

www.ibps.in

Steps to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Below we have the steps to download the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit for the ease of candidates 

Step 1: Visit the official website -ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the Notice - “Onlne Main Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerical Cadre XIII”

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter your registration/roll number and password/DOB

Step 5: Admit will display on the screen, check all the details 

Step 6: Download and print the admit card

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card when it gets officially released

  • Name of the Candidates
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number 
  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time
  • Phone Number 
  • Gender

Also Read the Related Article

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023
IBPS Clerk Salary
IBPS Clerk Vacancy
IBPS Clerks Exam Centre
IBPS Clerk English Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy
IBPS Clerk Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Exam Date
IBPS Clerk Current Affairs

FAQ

When will be IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 be released?

As per the reports, the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card will be released in the last week of September 2023 on the official website of IBPS.

How can we download the IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2023?

Steps to download the IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2023 as well as the direct link to download the admit card are provided in this article

When will the IBPS Clerk Mains exam 2023 be conducted?

As per the notice released by IBPS on its website, the IBPS Clerk Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 7, 2023

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next