IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 Released for Various IT Posts @ibps.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an interview admit card for various IT Posts. Candidates who enrolled for IBPS Recruitment 2021 for Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer Posts can now download their call letter through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading the IBPS IT Interview Call Letter will be available from 25 May to 2 June 2021. The candidates can download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on ‘Click here to download your call letter for personal interview for various IT Posts’. A login page will be opened. Enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021for Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer Posts and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 for Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 6 vacancies of Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test, skill test and interview. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the interview round.

The candidates can directly download IBPS Interview Admit Card 2021 for Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer Posts by clicking on the above link. The date and time of the interview is available on the admit card. All candidates are advised to read all instructions before appearing in the interview.

