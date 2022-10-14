IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Starts on 15th October: Check Practice Set for English, Quant, Reasoning

IBPS will be conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th & 16th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Practice Set: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2022 on 15th October and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of eligible candidates against 6432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across participating banks in India. The IBPS PO 2022 Selection Process consists of two phases: Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam. Candidates qualifying the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* September/October 2022 Pre-Exam Training* September/October 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download 7th to 16th October 2022 Online Prelims Exam 15th and 16th October 2022 Prelims Exam Result November 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download November 2022 Online Mains Exam 26th November 2022 (Tentative) Mains Exam Result December 2022 Interview Admit Card Download January/ February 2023 Interview January/ February 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section Total Questions Marks Medium of Exams Sectional Timing Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language 30 30 English 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Total 100 MCQs 100 Marks 1 Hour

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile, Career Growth, Vacancies

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

English Language

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for Reasoning Ability

Also Read: IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Important Tips: Check how to prepare for English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Wish you the best!

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)