IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Starts on 15th October: Check Practice Set for English, Quant, Reasoning

IBPS will be conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 on 15th & 16th October 2022 for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in participating banks across India.

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Practice Set: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will be conducting the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2022 on 15th October and 16th October 2022 for the recruitment of eligible candidates against 6432 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) across participating banks in India. The IBPS PO 2022 Selection Process consists of two phases: Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam. Candidates qualifying the IBPS PO Prelims 2022 will be shortlisted for the IBPS PO Mains 2022.

IBPS PO 2022 Calendar

IBPS PO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

2nd August 2022 to 22nd August 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

September/October 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

7th to 16th October 2022

Online Prelims Exam

15th and 16th October 2022

Prelims Exam Result

November 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

November 2022

Online Mains Exam

26th November 2022 (Tentative)

Mains Exam Result

December 2022

Interview Admit Card Download

January/ February 2023

Interview

January/ February 2023

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2022

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Medium of Exams

Sectional Timing

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

English Language

30

30

English

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

Total

100 MCQs

100 Marks

 

1 Hour

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

English Language

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

Quantitative Aptitude

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

Reasoning Ability

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

IBPS PO Prelims 2022 Practice Set

Wish you the best!

