IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 Released on ibps.in, Check CRP PO/MTs-XI Score Card Download Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check the direct download link here.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XI) on its official website. The candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO/MT Prelims Exam can download their scorecards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

IBPS PO/MT Prelims 2021 Exam was held between 4 to 11 December 2021 at various exam centers. The scorecard for the same has been released on ibps.in. The facility for downloading IBPS PO MT Prelims Score Card will be available from 10 January to 22 January 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps. in. Click on the notification that reads ‘IBPS PO/MTPrelims Score Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS PO/MTPrelims Score Card and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS PO/MT Prelims Score Card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the PO Result Link, under CRP PO/MTs-XI, on its website - ibps.in on 6 January 2022. The link to download IBPS PO Result will be available till 11 January 2022. Those who have yet not checked their result can go through the official website to check their result.

This drive is being done to recruit 4135 vacancies of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Posts in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank, for the year 2022-23, through Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XI). The IBPS PO Registration was started between 20 to 19 November 2021.