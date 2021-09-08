IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Check Group B Office Assistant Score Card Download Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 for Prelims Exam: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally uploaded the scorecards of the online prelims exam for CRP RRBs X Office Assistant Multipurpose on its website. All those who appeared in the IBPS RRB Clerk Exam can now download their RRB 2021 scorecards through the official website of IBPS. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the scorecards.

The facility of downloading IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 will be available from 8 September to 17 October 2021. The candidates can download their score cards by using their roll number and password on the login page. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card by clicking on the below link.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

On 3 September, the bank has already uploaded the result of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) (IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021) on its website. The link to the result will be available till 9 September 2021. All those who have yet not checked their result still have time to check their result. The window will be disabled after 9 September 2021. The candidates can directly download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021 by clicking on the provided link given below.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the written test on 8 and 14 August 2021. The candidates will be able to analyze their performance in the written test and prepare for the mains exam. The link to the IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 will be provided in this article, once released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or jagranjosh.com for more updates.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021 Date

All those who have been shortlisted for the mains exam are advised to gear up themselves with the preparation. The date and time for the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How and Where to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter your Credentials and save it for future reference. Download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 - Released

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021