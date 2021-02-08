IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2020-21 Out: Check Officer Scale (AM) Main Exam Result Late Evening Today @ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has activated the link of the result mains online exam for the post of Group A - Officer Scale 1 (PO) under the CRP RRB IX. Candidates, who have appeared in IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam on 30 January 2021, can download RRB PO Mains Result from IBPS website - ibps.in by Late Evening Today.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Download Link

How to Download IBOS RRB PO Mains Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS RRB - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’ given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to login into your account using your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Download IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021

IBPS RRB PO Interview 2020-21

Candidates are qualified in the online mains exam will now be called for interview round to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority. F. As per IBPS RRB Notice, “Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability”.

A total of 3800 candidates will be recruitted as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India.