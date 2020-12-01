IBPS RRB Score Card 2020 for Officer Scale 2 & 3 Released @ibps.in, Check IBPS CRP RRB-IX Officer Scorecard Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB Score Card 2020 for Officer Scale 2 & 3: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Officer Scale 2 & Scale 3 2020 Scorecard at its website. All such candidates appeared in the IBPS Officer Scale 2 Exam 2020 and IBPS Officer Scale 3 can download their scorecards from today onwards. i.e. 1 December 2020 at ibps.in. The link for downloading IBPS Officer Scale 2 Exam 2020 and IBPS Officer Scale 3 Score Cards will be available till 31 December 2020.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had declared the IBPS RRB Result 2020 for Officer Scale 2 and 3 on 24 November 2020 at ibps. in. Today, the scorecard of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded at ibps.in.

How to Download IBPS Officer Scale 2 & Scale 3 2020 Scorecard?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Single Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale 2 & 3”. It will redirect you to a new notification page. Click on the notification link reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online single exam for CRPRRB IX-Officers Scale 3 (GBO), Click here to view to your scores of online single exam for CRP RRB IX Officer Scale 2 (Specialist), Click here to view to your scores of online single exam for CRP RRB IX Officer Scale- 3. Then, the login page will appear. The candidates are required to enter the roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Then, the scorecard will be displayed. Download IBPS Officer Scale 2 & Scale 3 2020 Scorecard and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 Score Card 2020

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2020 (Specialist)

Direct Link to Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2020 (GBO)

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1200+ posts of Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager). Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) under IBPS RRB 2020 (CRP RRBs IX). The candidates can download IBPS Officer Scale 2 & Scale 3 2020 Scorecard directly by clicking on the provided links.

What's Next?

All such candidates who have successfully qualified in IBPS RRB Officer Exam 2020 will be able to appear for Interview Round. The dates of the interview will be communicated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates. The interviews for the recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.