ICG Yantrik Navik Stage 2 Result 2022 (Out) @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Download CGPET Link Here

ICG Yantrik Navik Stage 2 Result 2022 has been released by Indian Coast Guard. Candidates can check details here.

ICG Yantrik Navik Stage 2 Result 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of Stage 2 under CGEPT-02/2022. Candidates can download Coast Guard CGEPT Result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICG (joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in). Candidates can download Coast Guard CGPET Stage 2 Result through ICG CGEPT Link provided below:

How to Download ICG Yantrik Navik Stage 2 Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of ICG - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Click on ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’

Go to ‘Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT‑02/2022)’

Provide your ‘email ID’ and ‘password’

Click on ‘Login’ button

As per the official website, “Stage-II result of CGEPT-02/2022 batch is declared. Candidates are requested to see their result in their respective login ids and shortlisted candidates of Navik (GD), Navik(DB) and Yantrik to report at INS Chilka as per the date mentioned in their E-admit card. The shortlisted candidates are requested to mandatorily forward their willingness to report at INS Chilka by 18 Jul 22 through e-mail (dte-rect@indiancoastguard.nic .in) in the format enclosed’.”