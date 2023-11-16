ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: Apply For Technical Assistant & Technician Posts Check Eligibility

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) has invited online applications for the 80 posts of Technical Assistant and Technician on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) has invited online applications for the 80 posts of Technical Assistant and Technician in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Out of total 80 vacancies, 49 are available for Technical Assistant and 31 for Technician-I.

Institute has launched the recruitment drive for these positions which will be recruited on direct recruitment basis with all India service liability.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant-49

Technician-I: 31

ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Pay Level (7th CPC)

Technical Assistant-Level-6, Rs 35400-112400

Technician-I: Level-2 Rs. 19900-63200

ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Educational Qualification

The detailed "Recruitment Advertisement" will be published tentatively on ICMR and NIV website i.e. https://niv.icmr.org.in & https://www.icmr.nic.in. You can get all the details including educational qualification, age limit, eligibility, selection process online registration/application link etc through the pdf to be uploaded on the official website.

How To Download: ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV)-https://niv.icmr.org.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

How To Apply For ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023?

