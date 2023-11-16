ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: Apply For Technical Assistant & Technician Posts Check Eligibility

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) has invited online applications for the 80 posts of Technical Assistant and Technician in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Out of total 80 vacancies, 49 are available for Technical Assistant and 31 for Technician-I.
Institute has launched the recruitment drive for these positions which will be recruited on direct recruitment basis with all India service liability.
ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Technical Assistant-49
Technician-I: 31
ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Pay Level (7th CPC)
Technical Assistant-Level-6, Rs 35400-112400
Technician-I: Level-2 Rs. 19900-63200
ICMR NIV Jobs 2023: Educational Qualification
The detailed "Recruitment Advertisement" will be published tentatively on ICMR and NIV website i.e. https://niv.icmr.org.in & https://www.icmr.nic.in. You can get all the details including educational qualification, age limit, eligibility, selection process online registration/application link etc through the pdf to be uploaded on the official website.
You are advised to visit the official website for detailed notification pdf.
How To Download: ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV)-https://niv.icmr.org.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://niv.icmr.org.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link ICMR NIV recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.