IDBI PGDBF Result 2021: Download Assistant Manager Selection List, Cut-Off, Marks

IDBI PGDBF Result 2021: IDBI Bank uploaded the result of the candidates who have attended the online exam, on 04 September 2021, for Assistant Manager Grade A (PGDBF) Posts on idbibank.in. Candidates can download Shortlisted Candidates List, Cut-Off and Marks through this article.

IDBI Assistant Manger Selection List Link and Marks are given below:

IDBI Assistant Manager Result Download Link

IDBI Assistant Manager Marks Link Link

IDBI Assistant Manager Cut-Off

Category-wise Cut-Off Marks

UR - 85.50

EWS - 85.50

OBC - 85.50

ST - 67.75

SC - 77.25

The candidates can check subject-wise cut-off through the link below:

IDBI Assistant Manager Cut-Off Download Link

IDBI PGDBF Interview 2021

Candidates whose registration number is available IDBI AM Result PDF will now appear for personal interview.

The final selection will be done on the basis of marks in the interview, Online test and medical

How to Download IDBI PGDBF Result 2021 ?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - idbibank.in and click on ‘Career’ Tab

Step 2 - It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’

Step 3 - Click on ‘Download’ for checking Registration Number of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview

Step 4 - You can also click on ‘Download’ given against ‘Marks of Online Test’ for checking your marks

Step 5 - Click on 'Career' Tab

IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment is being done to fill 650 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ Posts through 1 Year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF).