IFP ICFRE Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for MTS, Forest Guard and LDC Posts

IFP ICFRE Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Institute Forest Productivity (IFP) has invited applications for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Forest Guard and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Eligible and interested can submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 11 September 2020.

ICFRE IFP Recruitment Notification PDF



Important Date

Last Date of Application: 11 September 2020

ICFRE Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 20

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 13 Posts

Forest Guard - 6 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Forest Guard and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 12th class pass certificate from Government recognized board. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English OR 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 10th Standard pass certificate from recognized board / recognized school.

Forest Guard–12th class passed with Science. The appointees will be required to successfully complete Forestry traning course from a recognized Forest Guard Training Institution during the Probationary Period

Age Limit:

18 to 27 Years

Selection Procedure for MTS, Forest Guard and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Posts

The selection will be made on the basis of Written Test. No intervew shall be conducted, however, physical test for the post of Forest Guard and typing test for the post of LDC will be conducted

How to Apply for ICFRE IFP MTS, Forest Guard and LDC Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to The Director, Institute of Forest Productivity, 18th Cross, Lalgutwa, NH – 23, Gumla Road, Ranchi-835303 latest by 11 September 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs.300/- (SC/ST/PH/Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee)