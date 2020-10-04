IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Notification out @ignou.ac.in, Salary upto 2 Lakh

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Registrar under (UR) category in Pay Matrix (1,44,200- 2,18,200) Level 14 of 7th CPC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 October 2020 to 3 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online Application Form: 3 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application form: 3 November 2020

Last date of receipt of print copy of duly filled in Application Form along with the self-attested testimonials: 3 December 2020

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Registrar- 1 Post

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Master‟s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent are eligible to apply.

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 57 years

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Salary - (1,44,200- 2,18,200) Level 14 of 7th CPC

Download IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 30 September to 30 November 2020 at ignou.ac.in. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application and submit it to the Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Administration Division, Room No.14 Block No.7, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi – 110068 on or before 3 December 2020.

The candidate should mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF “REGISTRAR (ADMINISTRATION)” in bold letters on top of the envelope. In case the candidate(s) fails to submit the print copy of the online application form along with the copies of the testimonials, will summarily be rejected.

IGNOU Registrar Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Rs. 500/-(Non-Refundable) for unreserved category. There will be no fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Women Category.