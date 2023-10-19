IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 182 Vacancies; Apply Online at iitkgp.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur has started the application process for 182 non-teaching posts. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 October 2023. Read on to know all the details regarding IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 including eligibility, age limit, selection process and much more.

Check all the details of IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 here.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has invited applications for 182 vacant positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 30 October. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the notification for the recruitment of Non-Teaching Staff. Candidates who satisfy all the eligibility parameters can submit their application forms until 30 October. The officials aim to fill 182 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Take a look at the table below to know the key highlights of IIT Recruitment 2023.

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Post Name Non-Teaching Posts Number of vacancies 182 Salary Rs. 18000 to Rs. 209200 Last date to apply online 30 October Selection Process Document Verification Official website iitkgp.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur Vacancy 2023

A total of 182 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. These vacancies include Registrar, Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Deputy Librarian, Counsellor, Executive Officer, Technical Officer, Administrative Officer, Juinor Accounts Officer, Physical Training Instructor and many more. Check out the official IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF below to know the complete vacancy distribution.

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment PDF 2023

How to Apply Online for IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023

Candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and experience can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply online for IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT Kharagpur at

Step 2: Go to quick links provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the apply online link.

Step 4: Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents, pay the fees and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the IIT Kharagpur Application Form 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

Also, Read:

IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Applicants belonging to unreserved, OBC and EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs. 500. The fee varies from post to post. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed information on the IIT Kharagpur Recruitment 2023 application process.

Also, check: