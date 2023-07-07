India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared at indiapost.gov.in: Download State Wise PDF Here

India Post GDS Result 2023 has been released on July 7, 2023. Check State wise merit list for India Post 12828 Special Drive Posts.

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has released the result for all regions has been released by Post Office of India for the recruitment of 12000+ vacancies for GDS Online Engagement SpecialDrive (May)2023. Candidates can download India Post GDS Result from this page.

India Post GDS Result State-wise

The candidates can download GDS Result for all the states in the table given below:

India Post GDS Region India Post Result GDS PDF Download
India Post AP Result PDF Download Here
India Post Haryana Result PDF Download Here
India Post Karnataka Result PDF Download Here
India Post North East Result PDF Download Here
India Post Rajasthan Result PDF Download Here
India Post Maharashtra Result PDF Download Here
India Post MP Result PDF Download Here
India Post Telangana Result PDF Download Here
India Post TN Result PDF Download Here
India Post Uttarakhand Result PDF Download Here
India Post Gujarat Result PDF Download Here
India Post Assam Result PDF Download Here
India Post Bihar Result PDF Download Here
India Post Chhattisgarh Result PDF Download Here
India Post HP Result PDF Download Here
India Post JK Result PDF Download Here
India Post Jharkhand Result PDF Download Here
India Post Odisha Result PDF Download Here
India Post Punjab Result PDF Download Here
India Post UP Result PDF Download Here
India Post WB Result PDF Download Here

These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 17 July 2023. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents

How to Download India Post GDS Result 2023 ?

The result can be checked from the official website with the help of the steps provided in the article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India  Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied 

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender,r Community, Documents Verification Details of Shortlisted Candidates

 

