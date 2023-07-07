India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared at indiapost.gov.in: Download State Wise PDF Here

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has released the result for all regions has been released by Post Office of India for the recruitment of 12000+ vacancies for GDS Online Engagement SpecialDrive (May)2023. Candidates can download India Post GDS Result from this page.
India Post GDS Result State-wise
The candidates can download GDS Result for all the states in the table given below:
|India Post GDS Region
|India Post Result GDS PDF Download
|India Post AP Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Haryana Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Karnataka Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post North East Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Rajasthan Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Maharashtra Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post MP Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Telangana Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post TN Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Uttarakhand Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Gujarat Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Assam Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Bihar Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Chhattisgarh Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post HP Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post JK Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Jharkhand Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Odisha Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Punjab Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post UP Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post Uttarakhand Result PDF
|Download Here
|India Post WB Result PDF
|Download Here
These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 17 July 2023. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents
How to Download India Post GDS Result 2023 ?
The result can be checked from the official website with the help of the steps provided in the article below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied
Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF
Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender,r Community, Documents Verification Details of Shortlisted Candidates