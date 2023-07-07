India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared at indiapost.gov.in: Download State Wise PDF Here

India Post GDS Result 2023 has been released on July 7, 2023. Check State wise merit list for India Post 12828 Special Drive Posts.

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has released the result for all regions has been released by Post Office of India for the recruitment of 12000+ vacancies for GDS Online Engagement SpecialDrive (May)2023. Candidates can download India Post GDS Result from this page.

India Post GDS Result State-wise

The candidates can download GDS Result for all the states in the table given below:

These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before 17 July 2023. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents

How to Download India Post GDS Result 2023 ?

The result can be checked from the official website with the help of the steps provided in the article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender,r Community, Documents Verification Details of Shortlisted Candidates