Indian Army MNS Result 2020 Declared @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download B.Sc Nursing Merit List for Interview and Medical Exam

Indian Army MNS B.Sc Nursing Result 2020: Indian Army has uploaded the result of online computer-based exam for Military Nursing Service through B.Sc. Nursing Course 2020 on its website. The candidates who have appeared for Indian Army MNS Exam 2020 can download the Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Result through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army has prepared a merit of shortlisted candidates in the exam. Indian Army MNS Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates, directly,through the link below:

Indian Army MNS Result Download PDF



A total of 650 candidates are shortlisted to appear for next stage.All shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Interview and Medical Exam. Indian Army MNS Medical Exam and Interview Details such as date, time and venue will be available to the candidates in due course.

Candidates declared FIT/UNFIT in medical examination will be informed about their medical status, including the procedure of requesting for APPEAL/REVIEW MEDICAL BOARD by the President of the Selection Medical Board (SMB)

How to Download Indian Army MNS Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. Enter Captcha Click on the link ‘BSc (NURSING) COURSE 2020 - SHORT LISTED CANDIDATES FOR INTERVIEW AND MEDICAL EXAMINATION’ Indian Army MNS Result PDF will open where you can search your roll number Download Indian Army B.Sc Nursing Result PDF for future use

Indian Army had invited female candidates for admission to 4 years B Sc. (Nursing) Course commencing in 2020 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services in the month of November-December 2019.