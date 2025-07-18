Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Register Now for 1100+ Vacancies at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 process is now in its final hours. Candidates who wish to join the Indian Navy as civilian staff must complete the application form today, i.e., 18 July 2025. This recruitment offers more than 1100 posts across technical, medical, and administrative categories. The Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online process started on 5 July 2025 and is closing today. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria, this is the last opportunity to apply. This article will explain the eligibility, age limits, important dates, application steps, and selection process. Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 The Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 process will officially end today, 18 July 2025. Candidates who are interested in securing a civilian role in the Indian Navy must complete their online application before midnight. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.

This is an important opportunity to join over 1100+ vacancies in technical, medical, and administrative roles. All eligible candidates are strongly advised to submit their forms immediately through the official website. Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 Important Dates Check the official schedule related to the Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 recruitment process in the table below: Event Date Application Start Date 5 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 18 July 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 18 July 2025 Admit Card Release To be notified Exam Date To be notified Candidates must note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 Eligibility Criteria It is important to understand if candidates meet the eligibility conditions before filling out the form. The Indian Navy Eligibility Criteria 2025 varies depending on the post you are applying for.

Indian Navy Civilian Age Limit (As on 18 July 2025) Check the table below for the age limit for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2025: Post Category Age Range Staff Nurse, Lady Health Visitor 18 to 45 Years Chargeman (AW), Cameraman 18 to 30 Years Pharmacist, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman 18 to 27 Years Draughtsman, Tradesman Mate, Others 18 to 25 Years Indian Navy Civilian Educational Qualifications Different posts require different qualifications, ranging from 10th pass, 12th pass, Diploma, or Graduate Degrees. Some posts also require ITI Certificates, relevant work experience, or specialised training in technical fields. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for post-wise qualification details before proceeding with the Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online form.

Also Check: Indian Navy Vacancy 2025 Indian Navy Civilian Syllabus 2025 Indian Navy Salary 2025 Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025 Vacancy The Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online notification has been released for over 1100+ vacancies across multiple roles. The following are a few key posts and the number of vacancies available: Post Name Vacancies Tradesman Mate 207 Storekeeper/Storekeeper (Armament) 176 Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary) 117 Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial) 94 Multi-Tasking Staff (Others) 99 Chargeman (Various Fields) 220+ Pest Control Worker 53 Pharmacist 6 Fireman and Fire Engine Driver 21 Staff Nurse, Cameraman, Bhandari Few posts These roles offer government job security, a structured career, and benefits under central government services.

How to Fill Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online 2025? The following are the steps for Indian Navy Civilian Apply Online process: Step 1: Go to www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.



Step 2: Click on “Register” and enter your personal and contact details to create a login ID. Step 3: Log in using your credentials. Choose your desired post and fill in details such as educational qualifications, category, and address. Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, ID proof, and educational certificates in the format mentioned in the instructions. Step 5: Pay the Application Fee

Category Fee General/OBC/EWS ₹295/- SC/ST/PH/ESM/Female No Fee Pay online using debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or wallet.



Step 6: Check all details before final submission. Once submitted, take a printout of the form for future reference.