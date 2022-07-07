Intelligence Bureau 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: IB ACIO/JIO Age, Educational Qualification, Experience

Intelligence Bureau 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Intelligence Bureau (IB), a premier internal security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced 776 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, ACIO-II/ Executive, JIO-I/ Executive, JIO-II/Executive, Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and other posts.

Intelligence Bureau IB 2022 Vacancy Details

The following vacancies in 11 Non-Gazetted ranks (Group B & Group C) in IB/BoI (MHA) are to be filled up on a deputation basis.

Name of Post No. of vacancies Salary Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B) 70 Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive 350 Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive 50 Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive 100 Level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC Security Assistant/Executive 100 Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) 20 Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) 35 Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC Security Assistant (Motor Transport) 20 Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC Halwai Cum Cook 09 Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC Caretaker 05 Level 5 (Rs. 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech 07 Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100

as per the 7th CPC Total 766

The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting candidates through Gate Score & Interview.

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:

Intelligence Bureau IB 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 7th July 2022 Online Application Opening Date July 2022 Online Application Closing Date August 2022 IB 2022 Exam Date To be notified later

Intelligence Bureau IB 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For the Intelligence Bureau IB 2022 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years as of the date of closing of the application process. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories given below:

Name of Post Maximum Age Limit Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B) 56 years Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Security Assistant/Executive Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Caretaker Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech 65 years

IB ACIO-I Post (70 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B), the below eligibility criteria are required:.

Name of Post Eligibility Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B) Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officers under the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence Forces: (a) (i)holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or (ii) with two years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and (b) possessing the following educational qualifications and experience: (i) bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent; and (ii) two years’ experience in security or intelligence work. Note-1: The departmental officers in the feeder category, who are in the direct line of promotion, shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note-2: Period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed 3 years. Note-3: The maximum age-limit for appointment by deputation or absorption shall be not exceeding fifty-six years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. Note-4: For the purpose of appointment on deputation or absorption basis, the service rendered on a regular basis by an officer prior to 1st January, 2016 or the date from which the revised pay structure based on the Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations has been extended, shall be deemed to be service rendered in the corresponding level in the pay matrix extended based on the recommendations of the said Pay Commission.

IB JIO-I Post (50 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officers of the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence forces:- i) holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or ii) with five years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department. Note 1: The departmental officers in the feeder grade who are in direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note 2: The period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed five years. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall be not exceeding fifty-six years as on the closing date of receipt of applications.

IB JIO-II Post (100 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officers of the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence forces:- (i) holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or (ii) with five years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in level 3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100) in the pay matrix or equivalent in the parent cadre or department. Note 1: The departmental officers in the feeder grade who are in direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note 2: The period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed five years. The maximum age-limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall be not exceeding fifty-six years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

Security Assistant/Executive Post (100 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Security Assistant/Executive Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Security Assistant/Executive Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officers of the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence Forces holding analogous post or eligible to hold analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department. Note: The period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed five years. The maximum age-limit for appointment by deputation or absorption shall be not exceeding fifty-six years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

IB JIO-I Post (20 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officers of the Central/ State Government/Central Police Organizations – (a)(i) holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department; or (ii)with five years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in the scale of pay of or equivalent in the parent cadre/department; and (b) Possessing valid heavy/commercial driving license issued by the competent authority. Note 1: The Departmental officers in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note 2: Period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed five years. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on closing date of receipt of applications. Note 3: For the purpose of computing minimum qualifying service for deputation/absorption, the service rendered on a regular basis by an officer prior to 1st January 2006 or the date from which the revised pay structure based on the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations has been extended, shall be deemed to be service rendered in the corresponding grade pay or pay scale extended based on the recommendations of the commission.

IB JIO-II Motor Transport Post (35 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption Officer of the Central/ State Government/ Central Police Organizations- (a) (i) holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre/department. (ii) with five years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in the scale of pay of Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2000 or equivalent in the parent cadre /department. For Ex-servicemen: The Armed Forces personnel due to retire or who are to be transferred to reserve within a period of one year and having the requisite experience and qualification prescribed as above shall also be considered. Such person would be given deputation term up to the date on which they are due for release from the Armed Forces and thereafter, they may be continued on reemployment basis. · The Departmental officers in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. · Period of deputation including period of deputation/absorption in another excadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed five years.The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be not exceeding 56 years as on closing date of receipt of applications. Note: For the purpose of computing minimum qualifying service for deputation/ absorption, the service rendered on a regular basis by an officer prior to 1st January 2006 or the date from which the revised pay structure based on the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations has been extended, shall be deemed to be service rendered in the corresponding grade pay or pay scale extended based on the recommendations of the commission.

Security Assistant/Motor Transport Post (20 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Security Assistant/Motor Transport Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Security Assistant/Motor Transport Eligibility: Deputation / Absorption (a) Officers of the Central or State Government holding analogous post on regular basis; or (b) Employees of Intelligence Bureau; (i) holding analogous posts; or (ii) with 3 years regular service in Pay band-1, Grade Pay of Rs. 1900; or (iii) with 6 years regular service in Pay band-1, Grade Pay of Rs. 1800; and (c) Possessing the following qualification: Essential: (i) Matriculation or equivalent (ii) Possession of valid driving license for motor cars (LMV) issued by the competent authority. (iii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should be able to mend minor defects in the vehicle); and (iv) Experience for driving a motor car for at least one year after obtaining valid driving license. Desirable: Possession of valid driving license for motorcycle issued by the competent authority. Note 1: Period of deputation shall not ordinarily exceed five years which may be curtailed or extended by the borrowing authority. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of application. Note 2: For the purpose of computing minimum qualifying service for deputation/absorption, the service rendered on a regular basis by an officer prior to 1st January 2006 or the date from which the revised pay structure based on the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations has been extended, shall be deemed to be service rendered in the corresponding grade pay or pay scale extended based on the recommendations of the commission.

Halwai Cum Cook Post (9 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Halwai Cum Cook Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Halwai Cum Cook Eligibility: Deputation Officers of the Central Government- (a)(i) holding analogous post on regular basis; or (ii) Assistant-Halwai-cum-Cook with at least 3 years regular service in Pay band1, Rs. 5,200-20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 1900; and (b) Possessing the following qualifications and experience:- (i) 10th class pass with a certificate or diploma in catering, etc. (ii) Experience: preferably 2 years in a Govt. Department or Undertaking and possessing the above qualification. Note 1: Period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed three years. The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be not exceeding 56 years as on closing date of receipt of applications. Note 2: Departmental officials in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion to the post will not be eligible for consideration for appointment by deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note 3: For absorption, the candidates should possess the following educational qualification and experience: (a) 8th Standard Pass or equivalent; (b) Experience: Two years in Government Department or Government undertakings.

Caretaker Post (5 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Caretaker Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Caretaker Eligibility: Deputation (i) Any Group C employee of Intelligence Bureau with five years’ regular service in level 4 (Rs. 25500-81100) in the pay matrix; or (ii) Employees of Central Government or the State Governments or Union territories holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department. Note 1: The departmental officers in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion will not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, deputationists shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion. Note 2: Period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall not exceed three years. Note 3: The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation/absorption shall be not exceeding 56 years as on closing date of receipt of applications.

IB JIO-II Tech Post (7 Vacancies): Intelligence Bureau Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech Post, the below eligibility criteria are required:

Name of Post Eligibility Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech Eligibility: Deputation Officers under the Central Government/State Governments: (a) (i)holding analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/ department; or (ii) officials from amongst other cadres of Intelligence Bureau and having put up a minimum of two years’ service in the grade; and (b)Possessing the following educational qualifications: - (i) Diploma in Engineering in following fields: Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized university or institute. or (ii) Bachelor's Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognised university or institute, or (iii) Bachelor's Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized university or institute. Desirable Skills: (i) Handling/maintenance of HF/VHF Comm. Sets (ii) Hardware Maintenance/Upkeep with Basic Software Knowledge (iii) Electronic Surveillance Note 1: The period of deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or some other organization or department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceed three years. Note 2: The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be not exceeding fifty-six years as on closing date of receipt of application.

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.