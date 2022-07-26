Intelligence Bureau 2022 Selection Process: IB ACIO/JIO Vacancies, Tenure of Deputation, Salary & Allowance Details

Intelligence Bureau 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Intelligence Bureau (IB), a security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced 776 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, ACIO-II/ Executive, JIO-I/ Executive, JIO-II/Executive, Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and other posts.
Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:
|
IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Recruitment Notification Date
|
22nd June 2022
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
22nd June 2022
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
19th August 2022 (60 days from the date of publication)
IB 2022 Vacancy Details
The following vacancies in 11 Non-Gazetted ranks (Group B & Group C) in IB/BoI (MHA) are to be filled up on a deputation basis:
|
Name of Post
|
No. of vacancies
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B)
|
70
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive
|
350
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive
|
50
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive
|
100
|
Security Assistant/Executive
|
100
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport)
|
20
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport)
|
35
|
Security Assistant (Motor Transport)
|
20
|
Halwai Cum Cook
|
09
|
Caretaker
|
05
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech
|
07
|
Total
|
766
IB 2022 Selection Process
The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021:-
(i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through the proper channel;
(ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for the last five years;
(iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.
The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting candidates through Gate Score & Interview.
IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Tenure of Deputation, Salary & Allowances
Tenure of Deputation - Minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years (depending on RRs of the post applied for), further extendable up to a maximum of 7 years. Tenure of deputation of selected personnel would be governed as per applicable guidelines of DOP&T & MHA, most importantly in terms of DoP&T OM No. AB 14017/71/89-Estt(RR) dt. 3.10.89, No. 6/8/2009-Estt. (Pay II) dt. 17.6.10 and MHA OM no 1/21022/03/2016-Pers-II dtd. 22.11.2016 as amended from time to time. The general terms and conditions for deputation as elaborated above may be read with the DoP&T’s guidelines on deputation /absorption.
Salary:
|
Name of Post
|
Salary
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B)
|
Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive
|
Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive
|
Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive
|
Level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
|
Security Assistant/Executive
|
Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport)
|
Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport)
|
Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC
|
Security Assistant (Motor Transport)
|
Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC
|
Halwai Cum Cook
|
Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC
|
Caretaker
|
Level 5 (Rs. 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC
|
Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech
|
Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100
Allowances & Perks: Following will be the additional perks that a deputationist would be eligible to receive during his/her tenure in IB/BoI:
|
S. No.
|
Allowances & Perks
|
1.
|
Special Security Allowance @20% of basic pay
|
2.
|
1 month’s extra salary (Basic+DA) viz. Cash Compensation in lieu of duties performed on non-working days/ GH (maximum 30 days per annum) for non-gazetted officials
|
3.
|
Uniform allowance @ Rs. 10,000/- per annum if posted in BoI (not IB) and one-time Clothing allowance as admissible if posted at high-altitude stations
|
4.
|
1-Hometown and 1-all-India LTC package (with dependent family members) in 4 year’s block along with 10 days leave encashment (Basic pay + DA)
|
5.
|
Children Education Allowance @Rs. 27,000/- per annum per child, if ward resides in a hostel, Hostel subsidy @Rs. 81,000/- per annum
|
6.
|
If posted to hardship locations of the Bureau, additional allowances e.g. ration money, risk allowance, island allowance, special duty allowance, etc. are admissible in addition to regular allowances
|
7.
|
The scholarship is available to meritorious wards of personnel
Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.