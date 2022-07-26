Intelligence Bureau 2022 Selection Process: IB ACIO/JIO Vacancies, Tenure of Deputation, Salary & Allowance Details

Intelligence Bureau 2022 Selection Process: Check IB ACIO/ JIO/ Security Assistant Vacancies, Tenure of Deputation, Salary & Allowance Details for Intelligence Bureau 2022 Recruitment under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Intelligence Bureau 2022 Recruitment Eligibility: Intelligence Bureau (IB), a security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced 776 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive, ACIO-II/ Executive, JIO-I/ Executive, JIO-II/Executive, Halwai-cum-Cook, Caretaker, and other posts.

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date Download Notification 22nd June 2022 Online Application Opening Date 22nd June 2022 Online Application Closing Date 19th August 2022 (60 days from the date of publication)

IB 2022 Vacancy Details

The following vacancies in 11 Non-Gazetted ranks (Group B & Group C) in IB/BoI (MHA) are to be filled up on a deputation basis:

Name of Post No. of vacancies Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B) 70 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive 350 Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive 50 Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive 100 Security Assistant/Executive 100 Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) 20 Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) 35 Security Assistant (Motor Transport) 20 Halwai Cum Cook 09 Caretaker 05 Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech 07 Total 766

IB 2022 Selection Process

The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed a cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021:-

(i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through the proper channel;

(ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for the last five years;

(iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.

The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting candidates through Gate Score & Interview.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Tenure of Deputation, Salary & Allowances

Tenure of Deputation - Minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years (depending on RRs of the post applied for), further extendable up to a maximum of 7 years. Tenure of deputation of selected personnel would be governed as per applicable guidelines of DOP&T & MHA, most importantly in terms of DoP&T OM No. AB 14017/71/89-Estt(RR) dt. 3.10.89, No. 6/8/2009-Estt. (Pay II) dt. 17.6.10 and MHA OM no 1/21022/03/2016-Pers-II dtd. 22.11.2016 as amended from time to time. The general terms and conditions for deputation as elaborated above may be read with the DoP&T’s guidelines on deputation /absorption.

Salary:

Name of Post Salary Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B) Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive Level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC Security Assistant/Executive Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport) Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport) Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC Halwai Cum Cook Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC Caretaker Level 5 (Rs. 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 25500-81100

as per the 7th CPC

Allowances & Perks: Following will be the additional perks that a deputationist would be eligible to receive during his/her tenure in IB/BoI:

S. No. Allowances & Perks 1. Special Security Allowance @20% of basic pay 2. 1 month’s extra salary (Basic+DA) viz. Cash Compensation in lieu of duties performed on non-working days/ GH (maximum 30 days per annum) for non-gazetted officials 3. Uniform allowance @ Rs. 10,000/- per annum if posted in BoI (not IB) and one-time Clothing allowance as admissible if posted at high-altitude stations 4. 1-Hometown and 1-all-India LTC package (with dependent family members) in 4 year’s block along with 10 days leave encashment (Basic pay + DA) 5. Children Education Allowance @Rs. 27,000/- per annum per child, if ward resides in a hostel, Hostel subsidy @Rs. 81,000/- per annum 6. If posted to hardship locations of the Bureau, additional allowances e.g. ration money, risk allowance, island allowance, special duty allowance, etc. are admissible in addition to regular allowances 7. The scholarship is available to meritorious wards of personnel

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.