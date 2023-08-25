IOCL Recruitment 2023: 490 Apprentice Vacancies Across The Country, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released notification for the 490 Trade Apprentice posts across the country. Check the pdf, selection process, how to apply, eligibility and others.

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for total 490 Apprentice positions. These vacancies are available in different trades and disciplines including Technician, Trade Apprentices/Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (Technical and Non –Technical) across the country.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 10, 2023 through the official website.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the Online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria as fixed by the organisation. The online test will be conducted with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options with one correct option.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for online applications for these posts is September 10, 2023. The process of online application will commence on August 25, 2023.

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technician, Graduate, and Trade Apprentice (Technical & Non-Technical)-490 Posts

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Post Name Technician, Trade Apprentices/Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice Vacancies 490 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application August 25, 2023 Last Date for Online Application September 10, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://iocl.com/

IOCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentice (Fitter) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Fitter) by NCVT/SCVT.

– Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Fitter) by NCVT/SCVT. Trade Apprentice (Electrician) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Electrician) by NCVT/SCVT.

– Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Electrician) by NCVT/SCVT. Trade Apprentice (Electronics Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Electronics Mechanic) ed by NCVT/SCVT.

– Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Electronics Mechanic) ed by NCVT/SCVT. Trade Apprentice (Instrument Mechanic ) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Instrument Mechanic) by NCVT/SCVT.

) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Instrument Mechanic) by NCVT/SCVT. Trade Apprentice (Machinist) – Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Machinist) by NCVT/SCVT.

– Matric with regular full time 2 year ITI (Machinist) by NCVT/SCVT. Technician Apprentice (Mechanical) – 3 years regular full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

3 years regular full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Technician Apprentice (Electrical) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering .

–3 years regular full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering . Apprentice (Instrumentation) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering.

–3 years regular full time Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering. Technician Apprentice (Civil) – 3 years regular full time Diploma in Civil Engineering.

– 3 years regular full time Diploma in Civil Engineering. Technician Apprentice (Electrical & Electronics) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

–3 years regular full time Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Technician Apprentice (Electronics) –3 years regular full time Diploma in Electronics Engineering.

–3 years regular full time Diploma in Electronics Engineering. Trade Apprentice – Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline.

– Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice (BBA/B.A/B. Com/B.Sc.) – Regular full time Graduate in any discipline. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





IOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2023?

To apply for these posts, candidates are advised to register as a Technician/Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

Trade Apprentice - ITI at http://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

Technician Apprentice – Diploma at https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

Trade Apprentice – Accounts Executive/Graduate Apprentice: The candidate will need to provide a non-engineering graduate enrollment ID immediately after joining (after the candidate’s login ID is generated by IOCL).

The last date for submission of online application is 10th September 2023 @ 11:55 p.m.

