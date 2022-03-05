IREDA Recruitment 2022 for 16 CRO, Cheif, DGM & Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Application Process Here

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for recruitment to the various posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: India Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cheif Risk Officer (CRO), Cheif, Deputy General Manager, and Protocol Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 March to 26 March 2022. The link to the IREDA Recruitment 2022 Online Applications is given below. Candidates are advised to check the notification, qualification, important dates, and other details before submitting applications.

Recruitment No.: IREDA/Recruitment/HR/01/2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2022

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer - 1 Post

Cheif (Monitoring & Recovery) - 1 Post

Cheif (Internal Audit) - 1 Post

Cheif (Law) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Risk Management) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Internal Audit) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Law) - 1 Post

Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty - 8 Posts

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Risk Officer - Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce/Engineering.

Cheif (Monitoring & Recovery) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)/Computer Secretary.

Cheif (Internal Audit) - CA/CMA.

Cheif (Law) - Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course.

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Monitoring & Recovery) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/CA/CMA/CS.

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Internal Audit) - CA/CMA.

Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Law) - Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course.

Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty - Bachelor's Degree of Minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with post graduation.

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Cheif - 50 years

Deputy General Manager - 53 years

How to apply for IREDA Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 to 26 March 2022 at https://www.ireda.in/. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee