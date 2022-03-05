JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

IREDA Recruitment 2022 for 16 CRO, Cheif, DGM & Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Application Process Here

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for recruitment to the various posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 5, 2022 16:54 IST
IREDA Recruitment 2022
IREDA Recruitment 2022

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: India Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cheif Risk Officer (CRO), Cheif, Deputy General Manager, and Protocol Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 March to 26 March 2022. The link to the IREDA Recruitment 2022 Online Applications is given below. Candidates are advised to check the notification, qualification, important dates, and other details before submitting applications. 

Recruitment No.: IREDA/Recruitment/HR/01/2021  

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2022

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Chief Risk Officer - 1 Post
  • Cheif (Monitoring & Recovery) - 1 Post
  • Cheif (Internal Audit) - 1 Post
  • Cheif (Law) - 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Risk Management) - 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Internal Audit) - 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Law) - 1 Post
  • Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty - 8 Posts

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Chief Risk Officer - Graduation in Arts/Science/Commerce/Engineering.
  • Cheif (Monitoring & Recovery) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)/Computer Secretary.
  • Cheif (Internal Audit) - CA/CMA.
  • Cheif (Law) - Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course.
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Monitoring & Recovery) - B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering/CA/CMA/CS.
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Internal Audit) - CA/CMA.
  • Deputy General Manager/Cheif Manager (Law) - Graduate with LLB or 5 years integrated law course.
  • Protocol Officer/Technical Assistant/Officer on Special Duty - Bachelor's Degree of Minimum 3 years duration in any discipline with post graduation. 

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Cheif - 50 years
  • Deputy General Manager - 53 years

How to apply for IREDA Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 to 26 March 2022 at https://www.ireda.in/. After the submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

IREDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Others - Rs. 1000/- 
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman - No Fee

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationIREDA Recruitment 2022 for 16 CRO, Cheif, DGM & Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Application Process Here
Notification Date5 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission26 Mar, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.