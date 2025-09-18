ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

In sub- parts (i) to (x) choose the correct options and in Sub-parts (xi) to (xv) answer the questions as instructed [ 1x15]

(i) In this question there are two statements . Statement I and Statement II . Choose which one of

the following options is correct ?

(a) Statement I is false but Statement II is true

(b) Both the statements are true and statement II is the correct explanation of statement I .

(c) Both the statements are true and statement II is not the correct explanation of statement I .

(d) Statement I is true but Statement II is false

(ii)

(iii)

(iv) If there are 10 persons in a party , and if each two of them shakes hands with each other , how many hand shakes happen in the party .

(v)

(vi)

Choose the correct answer ?

(a) Statement 1 is correct but statement 2 is incorrect .

(b) Statement 1 is incorrect but statement 2 is correct .

(c) Both statement 1 and statement 2 are correct.

(d) Both statement 1 and statement 2 are incorrect .

(vii) In the question , a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).

Choose the correct answer .

(a) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

(b) A is true but R is false

(c) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

(d) A is false but R is true .

Assertion (A) : If a licence plate contains three letters of english alphabet followed by any three digits , then the total number of different car licence plates is (26)3 x 900 ( if repetitions are allowed)

Reason (R) : The number of permutations of n different things taken r at a time when each

things may be repeated any number of times is nr.

(viii)

(ix) Find the equation of the circle which touches the x-axis at the origin and whose radius is 5.

(x)

(xi)

(xii)

(xiii)

(xiv)

(xv)