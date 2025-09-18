ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download Free PDF

ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a helpful resource for students preparing for their ISC Class 11 Maths exams. This sample paper 2025 covers all important topics from the ISC Class 11 Maths syllabus and follows the latest exam pattern, helping students understand what to expect in the real exam.
By practicing this ISC Class 11 Maths half yearly sample paper, students can identify strengths and weaknesses, improve problem-solving skills, and manage time efficiently. Regular practice boosts confidence, reduces exam stress, and ensures better performance in the Half Yearly Maths exam 2025. Solving these sample papers thoroughly is key to effective revision and scoring higher marks.
Best Way to Solve ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025
Students can check the following info to solve the ISC Maths Sample Paper for class 11:
Read the entire paper first to understand question types and marks distribution.
Start with easier questions to build confidence and save time for harder ones.
Check all steps clearly, as marks are given for correct methods.
Practice time management by solving the paper within the exam’s time limit.
Review answers and identify mistakes to focus on weak areas.
Revise topics from the ISC Class 11 Maths syllabus regularly.
Repeated practice improves problem-solving skills, speed, and accuracy.
ISC Class 11 Half Yearly Maths Sample Paper 2025
|
Questions
|
Section A (65 Marks)
|
1
|
[2]
|
2
|
In sub- parts (i) to (x) choose the correct options and in Sub-parts (xi) to (xv) answer the questions as instructed [ 1x15]
(i) In this question there are two statements . Statement I and Statement II . Choose which one of
the following options is correct ?
(a) Statement I is false but Statement II is true
(b) Both the statements are true and statement II is the correct explanation of statement I .
(c) Both the statements are true and statement II is not the correct explanation of statement I .
(d) Statement I is true but Statement II is false
(ii)
(iii)
(iv) If there are 10 persons in a party , and if each two of them shakes hands with each other , how many hand shakes happen in the party .
(v)
(vi)
Choose the correct answer ?
(a) Statement 1 is correct but statement 2 is incorrect .
(b) Statement 1 is incorrect but statement 2 is correct .
(c) Both statement 1 and statement 2 are correct.
(d) Both statement 1 and statement 2 are incorrect .
(vii) In the question , a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).
Choose the correct answer .
(a) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A
(b) A is true but R is false
(c) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A
(d) A is false but R is true .
Assertion (A) : If a licence plate contains three letters of english alphabet followed by any three digits , then the total number of different car licence plates is (26)3 x 900 ( if repetitions are allowed)
Reason (R) : The number of permutations of n different things taken r at a time when each
things may be repeated any number of times is nr.
(viii)
(ix) Find the equation of the circle which touches the x-axis at the origin and whose radius is 5.
(x)
(xi)
(xii)
(xiii)
(xiv)
(xv)
|
3
|
4
|
(i) Find the value of Cos6x in terms of Cosx .
OR
(ii) Prove that : 1 + Cos2x + Cos4x + Cos6x = 4 Cosx . Cos2x . Cos3x .
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
(i) A student has to answer 10 questions , choosing at least 4 from each of parts A and B . If there are 6 questions in Part A and 7 questions in Part B in how many ways can the student choose 10 questions ?
OR
(ii) How many words , can be formed using all the letters of the word EQUATION at a time so that the vowels and consonants occur together ?
|
8
|
(i) Find the value of Cos6x in terms of Cosx . [2]
OR
|
9
|
(i) Find the equation of the circle with radius 5 whose centre lies on x-axis and passes through the
point ( 2,3 ).
OR
(ii) Find the equation of line passing through the point of intersection of lines 2x – 5y + 3 = 0 and 4x- 3y – 1 = 0 and making an angle of 45 degree with positive direction of x-axis.
|
10
|
11
|
(i) Solve the equation : |z + 1| = z + 2 ( 1 + i )
OR
(ii) Find the cube root of – 27 and show that the sum of the cube roots is zero.
|
12
|
OR
In how many ways can the letters of the word PERMUTATIONS be arranged if there are always 4 letters between P and S ?
|
11
|
Calculate the mean , mean deviation about mean and standard deviation (By step deviation method ) of the following data :
|
SECTION B (15 Marks)
|
15
|
16
|
(6)
|
17
|
In sub-parts(i) and (ii) choose the correct options and in sub-part (iii) to (v), answer the questions as instructed . [1x5]
(i) In this question , a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R) . Choose the correct answer of the following choices .
(a) (A) is false but (R) is true .
(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A) .
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A) .
(d) (A) is true but (R) is false .
Let the centre of an ellipse is at (0,0)
(ii)
|
Section C (15 Marks)
|
18
|
(i) Calculate Spearman’s rank correlation for the following data :
X : 15 18 21 24 27 30 36 39 42 48
Y : 25 25 27 27 31 33 35 41 41 45
(ii) Taking 2015 as the base year with an index number 100 ,calculate an index number for 2020, based on weighted average of price relative from the table:
|
19
|
Calculate the 3 yearly moving average and draw the moving average graph. [6]
Year : 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Variable: 1.5 1.8 1.9 2.2 2.6 3.7 2.2 6.4 3.6 5.4
|
20
|
In Sub-parts (i) and (ii) choose the correct options and in subparts (iii) to(v) answer the questions as instructed.
(i) This question consists of two statements . Statement 1 and Statement 2. Read the statements
carefully and choose the correct answer from the four options.
(a) Statement 1 is true , Statement 2 is false .
(b) Both the statements are true and statement 2 is the correct explanation of statement 1 .
(c) Statement 1 is false , Statement 2 is true .
(d) Both the statements are true and statement 2 is not the correct explanation of statement 1 .
(ii) If the median of the numbers 6 , 14 , 15 , 17 , x – 1 , x + 2 , 29 , 32 , 35 , 45 written in ascending
order is 21.5 , then the value of x is
(a) 20 (b) 21 (c) 22 (d) 21.5
Students can click on the given below link to download the ISC Class 11 Half Yearly Maths Sample Paper PDF for free:
|
Practicing the ISC Class 11 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 helps students build confidence and improve problem-solving skills. Following proper steps and managing time effectively ensures better performance in the exam. Regular practice and revision of weak areas make students well-prepared for achieving higher marks.
