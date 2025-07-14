ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: Are you an ICSE board student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check here the latest Environmental Science syllabus for the academic year 2025-26, and also download the syllabus PDF for free.

Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 12 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Environmental Science here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26

Find the CISCE Board Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus for students of the 2025-26 session below. The detailed and complete syllabus has been attached here for your reference.

SECTION A 

Human Beings and Nature

  • Modern schools of ecological thought

  • Deep ecology (Gary Snyder, Earth First) vs. shallow ecology

  • Stewardship of land (e.g. Wendell Berry)

  • Social ecology [Marxist environmentalism and socialist ecology (Barry Commoner)]

  • Feminism

  • Green Politics (e.g. Germany and England)

  • Sustainable Development

Population and Conservation Ecology

  • Population dynamics: factors causing population change (birth, death, immigration and emigration); relation between the factors; age structure and its significance; population pyramids; survivorship curves; three general shapes r and K strategies\

  • Human populations (Malthusian model and demographic transition).

  • Population Regulation: growth without regulation (exponential); simple population regulation (logistic growth curve); factors regulating population size (space, food and water, territories, predators, weather and climate, parasites and diseases, disasters and self-regulation).

  • Human population control: family planning, education, economic growth, status of women

  • Threats to the ecosystem: habitat destruction; genetic erosion; loss of diversity; expanding agriculture; impound water; waste from human societies; increasing human consumption

  • Conservation: importance; the critical state of Indian forests; conflicts surrounding forested areas - populations and tribals and their rights - tourism - poaching - roads - development projects - dams; scientific forestry and its limitations; social forestry; the role of the forest department; NGOs; joint forestry management; wild life - sanctuaries, conservation and management in India; Project Tiger as a case study in conservation

Monitoring Pollution

  • Pollution monitoring

  • Monitoring the atmosphere: techniques

  • International and national air quality standards

  • Water testing: indicators of water quality

  • Soil testing: indicators of soil type and quality, and laboratory work

SECTION B

Third World Development

  • Urban-rural divide: urbanisation - push and pull factors; consequences on rural and urban sectors; future trends and projections

  • A critical appraisal of the conventional paradigm of development from the viewpoints of sustainability, environmental impact and equity

  • A case study of the Gandhian approach in terms of its aims and processes

  • Urban environmental planning and management: problems of sanitation, water management, transport, energy, air quality, housing, constraints (economic, political) in tackling the problems; inapplicability of solutions that have worked in the First World and the need for an indigenous approach to the urban environment.

Sustainable Agriculture

  • Traditional Agriculture in India: irrigation systems; crop varieties; techniques for maintaining soil fertility; impact of colonialism; Indian agriculture at independence, food scarcity, food import, need for increasing production, the need for land reform; green revolution, HYVs, fertilizers, pesticides, large irrigation projects (dams); critical appraisal of the green revolution from the viewpoints of agro-bio diversity; soil health; ecological impact of pesticides; energy (petroleum and petrochemicals); ability to reach the poorer sections of the rural communities; sustainability, need for sustainable agriculture, characteristics for sustainable agriculture; techniques of water soil and pest management

  • Food: the twin problems of production and access; food situation in the world; integrated and sustainable approach to food security for the Third World. Food Security

SECTION C

Environmental and Natural Resource Economics

  • Definition: resources, scarcity, and growth; natural resource accounting

  • GNP vs. other forms of measuring income

  • Economic status and welfare (net economic welfare, natural capital, ecological capital, etc.) 

  • Externalities: cost-benefit analysis (social, ecological)

  • Natural capital regeneration

International Relations and the Environment

  • Trans-national characteristics of environmental issues using the case study of Amazonia, Trade in Wildlife and Ozone Depletion

  • Impact of international politics, national sovereignty and interest

  • International trade: a theoretical perspective; free trade vs. protectionism; import barriers; domestic industry vs. free trade; transnational companies, a historical perspective (colonialism and its lasting impact today); trade between the first and the third world, characteristics, terms of trade; India's international trade, characteristics, major imports and exports, foreign exchange crises, the export imperative and its impact on the environment; the case study of aquaculture in India; diversion of scarce resource from production of subsistence needs to commercial products; toxic waste trade, extent and impact; Globalisation, trade regimes (WTO, GATT, IPR) and their impact on third world

  • International aid: agencies; advantages; limitations; need for re-orienting aid; aid vs self-reliance. 

To download the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26, click on the link below

Download ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

 

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Project Work/Practical Work

Details related to project work/practical work for ISC Class 12 Envrionmental Science has been provided below. Students will have to choose any one of the following options as a part of their internal assessment. 

  • Address a current environmental problem (preferably at local or regional scale) and should include problem identification and analysis, use of secondary data as well as some collection of primary data, design of solution, and documentation of the entire process in the form of a solution proposal.

  • Design and conduct an environmental impact assessment. The candidates may use secondary data, demonstrate their capacity to collect and analyse primary data by incorporating some primary data collected and use it in a few sectors of their work.

  • Systematic monitoring of an aspect of the local environment for at least six months. The candidate must use quantitative techniques of monitoring, sampling scientifically. The data collected must be interpreted and presented in the report.

  • Field work and training in an environmental organisation (NGOs, Industrial Pollution Control Firms, Testing Laboratories, etc.) for not less than one month. This work should be focused on one area in the syllabus. The candidate will produce a paper on the area of his/her work and training, which will include his/her experience and the special expertise that she/he has acquired.

  • Conduct a study on the density and population of plants growing in a particular area using the quadrat method.

Note: The project work could take one of the five forms

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
