ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26: This article is written to inform the students about the revised syllabus for class 12 that has been made available by the ICSE board. Students can check the full syllabus for Environmental Science here. The important topics, practicals, and the marking scheme are available in this article. Check the full article to know the details.
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26
Find the CISCE Board Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus for students of the 2025-26 session below. The detailed and complete syllabus has been attached here for your reference.
|
SECTION A
|
Human Beings and Nature
|
Population and Conservation Ecology
|
Monitoring Pollution
|
SECTION B
|
Third World Development
|
Sustainable Agriculture
|
SECTION C
|
Environmental and Natural Resource Economics
|
International Relations and the Environment
To download the ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26, click on the link below
|
Download ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
ISC Class 12 Environmental Science Project Work/Practical Work
Details related to project work/practical work for ISC Class 12 Envrionmental Science has been provided below. Students will have to choose any one of the following options as a part of their internal assessment.
-
Address a current environmental problem (preferably at local or regional scale) and should include problem identification and analysis, use of secondary data as well as some collection of primary data, design of solution, and documentation of the entire process in the form of a solution proposal.
-
Design and conduct an environmental impact assessment. The candidates may use secondary data, demonstrate their capacity to collect and analyse primary data by incorporating some primary data collected and use it in a few sectors of their work.
-
Systematic monitoring of an aspect of the local environment for at least six months. The candidate must use quantitative techniques of monitoring, sampling scientifically. The data collected must be interpreted and presented in the report.
-
Field work and training in an environmental organisation (NGOs, Industrial Pollution Control Firms, Testing Laboratories, etc.) for not less than one month. This work should be focused on one area in the syllabus. The candidate will produce a paper on the area of his/her work and training, which will include his/her experience and the special expertise that she/he has acquired.
-
Conduct a study on the density and population of plants growing in a particular area using the quadrat method.
Note: The project work could take one of the five forms
