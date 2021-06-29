ISRO Recruitment 2021 for 160 Apprentice Posts under LPSC, Apply @lpsc.gov.in

ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973 on NATS website - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.
The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on LPSC Website (lpsc.gov.in) on or before 26 July 2021.
Important Dates
- Online Application starting date - 30 June 2021
- Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 20 July 2021
- Last date for applying at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 26 July 2021
- Result - 2 August 2021
- Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, Trivandrum” - 2nd or 3rd Week of August 2021
ISRO LPSC Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 73 Posts
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 87 Posts
ISRO LPSC Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs.9000
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs.8000
Eligibility Criteria for ISRO LPSC Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech/B.E or equivalent should be in Ist class with an aggregate minimum of 65 percent marks
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in First Class with 60% marks
How to Apply for ISRO LPSC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:
- Login
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click Find Establishment
- Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name
- Type “Indian Space Research Organisation Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” (SKLTVC000010) and search
- Click apply
- Click apply again
For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:
Step 1:
- Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
- Click Enroll
- Complete the application form
- A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.
Step 2 :
- Login
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click Find Establishment
- Upload Resume
- Choose Establishment name
- Type “Indian Space Research Organisation Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” (SKLTVC000010) and search
- Click apply
- Click apply again