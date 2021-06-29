ISRO Recruitment 2021 for 160 Apprentice Posts under LPSC, Apply @lpsc.gov.in

ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973 on NATS website - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973 on NATS website - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on LPSC Website (lpsc.gov.in) on or before 26 July 2021.

ISRO LPSC Notification

Important Dates

Online Application starting date - 30 June 2021 Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 20 July 2021 Last date for applying at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” 26 July 2021 Result - 2 August 2021 Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala, Trivandrum” - 2nd or 3rd Week of August 2021

ISRO LPSC Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 73 Posts Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 87 Posts

ISRO LPSC Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs.9000 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs.8000

Eligibility Criteria for ISRO LPSC Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech/B.E or equivalent should be in Ist class with an aggregate minimum of 65 percent marks Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in First Class with 60% marks

How to Apply for ISRO LPSC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:

Login Click Establishment Request Menu Click Find Establishment Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name Type “Indian Space Research Organisation Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre” (SKLTVC000010) and search Click apply Click apply again

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:

Step 1:

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Complete the application form A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :