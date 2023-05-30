jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Direct Link to Check JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 with Roll Code and Number

JAC 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Students can get their JAC result links for class 12th Arts and Commerce at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in and jac12.jagranjosh.com. Know steps to download Jharkhand inter mark sheet by using roll code and number.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Link: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) board has declared the Inter Arts and Commerce result today. The JAC result 2023 login link is available at: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac12.jagranjosh.com. The JAC Jharkhand marksheet can be downloaded by entering the roll code and the roll number in the login window.

JAC 12th result 2023 mark sheet will include details of the state board name, result name, student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, roll number, roll code, faculty name, marks obtained in different subjects, total marks obtained, grades, and qualifying status. JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%.

How to check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023 by using Roll Code and Number?

Jharkhand Board class 12 results can be checked in online mode by using roll number and roll code. Students have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can also follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand board result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC 12th Result link available

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and roll code

Step 5: Click on the submit tab

Step 6: The JAC result for Inter Arts or Commerce will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the Jharkhand board result for future reference

How to download JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 via DigiLocker?

Apart from the official website, students can also download their Jharkhand JAC board inter mark sheet at DigiLocker. They can go through the steps for more details:

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website: digilocker.gov.in. Or download the Digilocker app on mobile.

Step 2: On the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN

Step 4: Login using the roll code and roll number

Step 5: Under the education category, choose JAC

Step 6: Choose the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce exam result 2023 category

Step 7: Enter Aadhaar card number. The result will be shown on the screen

How to download JAC Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result 2023 in offline mode?

In case, the official website does not work, students can check their marks via SMS. They can go through the steps to know to check result of JAC Inter Result through SMS:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result will be sent on the same number

JAC Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Result Grading System

Students can check below the grading system that might be mentioned in Jharkhand Board 12 Science marksheet: