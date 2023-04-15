JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check April 15 Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 analysis for April 15 will be updated here for shifts 1 and 2 once the exam gets over. JEE Main paper analysis for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 13 exams are also provided below. It will help students to know the difficulty level of questions and topics with weightage.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 exam today - April 15. The exam is being held today for BE and BTech papers. JEE Main is being conducted in two slots - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 to 6 pm. Students have to report at the exam centre for the first slot by 8:30 am and for the second slot by 2:30 pm.

Once the exam gets over, JEE Main paper analysis and students' reactions will be provided for each shift. Also, the experts will provide paper analysis shifts 1 and 2 for session 2. JEE Main exam analysis 2023 is based on students who are appearing in the exam.

JEE Main 2023 paper analysis will include subject-wise difficulty level along with the memory-based questions. The JEE Main 2023 April session exam question papers have been analysed and most candidates taking the exams since April 6 have said that the question paper is as per CBSE class 11th and 12th syllabus. Here they can check the JEE Main exam analysis and all shifts. Read the complete article to get exam analysis here.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Highlights

While going for the exam, candidates must carry the admit card and the self-declaration undertaking. They can go through the table to know the exam highlights of JEE Main:

Specification Overview JEE Main Exam Session Session 2 JEE Main Exam Dates April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 JEE Main Exam Slots Morning Slot: 9 am to 12 noon Afternoon Slot: 3 pm to 6 pm JEE Main Papers Paper 1: BE, BTech Paper 2A: BArch Paper 2B: BPlanning

JEE Main Analysis 2023, April 15, Shift 1 & Shift 2

JEE Main exam analysis for day 3, session 2 will be updated here once shift 1 and 2 gets over. For session 2, NTA is conducting the exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The exam is being conducted in online centre-based mode. The JEE Main April 15 exam will start at 9 am. The exam will for held for 3 hours. JEE Main 2023 exam analysis will help those who will be appearing in the subsequent shifts in knowing about the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam.

JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

Candidates will be provided here JEE Main shift 1 April 15 paper analysis with student’s reactions after the completion of the exam. The JEE Main paper analysis 2023 April 15 will help candidates in understanding the difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam and topics with weightage. The JEE Main exam analysis 2023 will be provided here on this page based on the feedback from students who are appearing for the exam. Apart from the aspirants, some experts will also provide the paper analysis of JEE Main 2023 session 2.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023 for April Session

The paper has three subjects: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each subject has two sections: Section A and Section B. Check below the exam analysis of JEE Main for other dates below:

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Analysis

Earlier, JEE Main exam for session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Here, candidates can check shift-wise exam analysis for January session: