JKPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Direct Link on jkpsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

JKPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the 180 Medical Officer posts on its official website. Check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and others here.

A total of 180 Medical Officer posts are to be filled under the Health and Medical Education under the 2nd Special recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 19, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 : Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 5, 2023

Closing date of application: August 19, 2023

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Medical Officer-180 Posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Post Name Medical Officer Number of Posts 180 Application mode Online Last date to apply online August 19, 2023 Official website jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Applicants should have an MBBS or be in possession of duly recognized Graduate Medical Qualification included in the 1st and 2nd Schedule Or Part II or the 3rd Scheduled (other than Licentiate Qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Holders of Educational Qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Level-9

52700-166700

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test aimed at shortlisting for the subsequent stage involving Viva-voce/Oral Test.

Written exam will be conducted in the Objective-Type Online Test with 02-Hours duration.

There will be a total 100 Objective-Type Multiple Choice Questions and each correct answer shall carry 01 Marks.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website-https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Follow the online recruitment application process following the instructions prescribed on the official website.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.

Step 4: Payment of Application and/or Processing Fees shall be made through online link.

Step 5: On successful submission of the application, the applicants will get informed by JKPSC.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.