JNVU Result 2023 OUT: Download JNVU Result PDF Link on jnvuiums.in

JNVU Result 2023: Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) declared the results for BA, B.Sc. 1st and 2nd year exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), formerly known as University of Jodhpur is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1962. In the year 1992, the name changed from Jodhpur University to Jai Narain Vyas University. JNVU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Education, and Social Sciences; the Faculty of Sciences; and the Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies. It offers 36 Postgraduate Programs, 24 Undergraduate Programs, 16 Certificate Courses and 31 Diploma Courses and Ph.D in 26 subjects.

JNVU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) released the result for various courses like BA, B.Sc. 1st and 2nd year exams. The students can check their results on the official website of University- jnvuiums.in.

Steps to Check JNVU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JNVU Result’ segment

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Annual Results’ segment for year 2022-23

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

JNVU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

