Karur District Recruitment 2020, 422 Vacancies for Organizers & Cook Assistant Posts, Apply @ karur.nic.in

How to apply for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply through the offline mode to the concerned office. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as eligibility, selection, exam pattern and other details.

What is the qualification required for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

All those candidates holding 8th or 10th pass qualification are eligible for Organizers & Cook Assistant posts.

What is the last date for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

The date for submission of application for Karur District Recruitment 2020 is 30 September 2020.

What is the starting date for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for Karur District Recruitment 2020 from 22 September 2020 at karur.nic.in.

How many vacancies are released for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020?

A total of 422 Vacancies to be filled up in various departments for the post of Organizers & Cook Assistant in Karur District, Tamil Nadu.