Karur District Recruitment 2020, 422 Vacancies for Organizers & Cook Assistant Posts, Apply @ karur.nic.in

Karur District Recruitment 2020: A total of 422 Vacancies to be filled up in various departments for the post of Organizers & Cook Assistant in Karur District, Tamil Nadu. All those candidates holding 8th or 10th pass qualification are eligible for the aforesaid posts. The last date of submitting applications is 30 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of Karur District Recruitment 2020: 30 September 2020
Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Organiser - 158 Posts
- Cook Assistants - 264 Posts
Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Organiser - Candidates holding 10th or 8th pass qualification are eligible for the post.
- Cook Assistants - 5th Pass/ Fail (Gen/ OBC) and able to read & Write Tamil (ST).
Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 21 to 40 years (General/OBC); 18 to 40 years (ST Candidates)
Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Interview.
Download Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020
How to apply for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply through the offline mode to the concerned office. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as eligibility, selection, exam pattern and other details.
