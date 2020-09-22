Study at Home
Karur District Recruitment 2020, 422 Vacancies for Organizers & Cook Assistant Posts, Apply @ karur.nic.in

Karur District Recruitment 2020: A total of 422 Vacancies to be filled up in various departments for the post of Organizers & Cook Assistant in Karur District, Tamil Nadu. All those candidates holding 8th or 10th pass qualification are eligible for the aforesaid posts. The last date of submitting applications is 30 September 2020.

Sep 22, 2020 13:20 IST
 Important Dates:

  •  Last date for submission of Karur District Recruitment 2020: 30 September 2020

 Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  •  Organiser - 158 Posts
  •  Cook Assistants - 264 Posts

 Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  •  Organiser - Candidates holding 10th or 8th pass qualification are eligible for the post.
  •  Cook Assistants - 5th Pass/ Fail (Gen/ OBC) and able to read & Write Tamil (ST).

 Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 21 to 40 years (General/OBC); 18 to 40 years (ST Candidates)

 Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Interview.

 Download Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020

Official Website

How to apply for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply through the offline mode to the concerned office. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as eligibility, selection, exam pattern and other details.

FAQ

How to apply for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply through the offline mode to the concerned office. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details such as eligibility, selection, exam pattern and other details.

What is the qualification required for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

All those candidates holding 8th or 10th pass qualification are eligible for Organizers & Cook Assistant posts.

What is the last date for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

The date for submission of application for Karur District Recruitment 2020 is 30 September 2020.

What is the starting date for Karur District Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for Karur District Recruitment 2020 from 22 September 2020 at karur.nic.in.

How many vacancies are released for Karur District Organizers & Cook Assistant Recruitment 2020?

A total of 422 Vacancies to be filled up in various departments for the post of Organizers & Cook Assistant in Karur District, Tamil Nadu.
