Kerala High Court Recruitment 2021 for Personal Assistant Posts, Apply Online @hckrecruitment.nic.in

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2021: Kerala High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant (Grade II) to Judge. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the the Recruitment Portal (www.hckrecruitment.nic.in) from 08 January 29 January 2021.

Important Dates

Date of commencement of Step 1 & Step 2 processes and remittance of application fee through online mode: 08 January 2021

Date of closure of Step 1 Process: 29 January 2021

Date of closure of Step 2 process, remittance of application fee through online mode and downloading of challan for offline payment: 05 February 2021

Commencement of remittance of application fee through offline mode at SBI branches: 05 February 2021

Last date for remittance of application fee through offline mode: 26 February 2021

Kerala High Court Vacancy Details

Personal Assistant (Grade II) to Judge - 23 Posts

Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor's Degree in any subject awarded or recognised by any of the Universities in Kerala.

K.G.T.E. (Higher) in Typewriting (English) and K.G.T.E. (Higher) in Shorthand (English) or equivalent qualification

Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Age Limit:

Candidates born between 02/01/1984 and 01/01/2002 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Selection Criteria

Selection will be on the basis of Dictation Test and Interview. The maximum Page 2 of 8 marks for the Dictation Test and the Interview will be 100 and 10 respectively. In order to be considered suitable for appointment, the candidates concerned must secure at least 50% marks in the dictation test and the interview separately.

How to apply for Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 08 to 29 January 2021on official website of KHC.

Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Application Fee

General - Rs. 500/-

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Unemployed Differently Abled - No Fee

Kerala High Court Personal Assistant Notification PDF