LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020: The Law School Admission Council has released the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020. Candidates appearing for the Law School Admission test can find completed details of the updated LSAT Indian 2020 exam pattern here. A number of changes have been introduced in he LSAT exam pattern 2020 including exam mode, question paper pattern, marking scheme, etc. Candidates will be able to take LSAT India 2020 from their respective homes using an online test delivery system. It is important that candidates are familiar with all the changes introduced in the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 so that they are prepared for the exam day. With LSAC introducing quite a number of changes in the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern, candidates can modify their preparation strategy for the exam if they are aware of the same. Complete details about the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 are mentioned in the article below. Candidates are advised to go through the same to stay updated on the revised LSAT India exam pattern 2020.
LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020 - Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of exam
|
Online mode
|
Duration of the exam
|
2 hours 20 minutes
|
Number of questions
|
92 (Approximately)
|
No. of questions (Section-wise)
|
Each section will have around 22 - 24 questions
|
Question format
|
Multiple-choice type
|
Marking scheme
|
Credit for correct answers, No negative marking
|
Scoring pattern
|
Scaled score between 420 and 480, Percentile rank& Score band
LSAT India 2020 Exam Pattern - Details
- As per the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020, the exam will not be held in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test but in the online mode as a Computer based test.
- The new LSAT India exam pattern 2020 allows the test to be proctored remotely using AI-assisted technology and the entire test will be recorded using the webcam. This allows the candidates to be able to take the test from any location of the candidate's choosing and even confines of their respective homes.
- According to the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern prescribed, there will be approximately 92 questions, (reduced from earlier 115) in the test with each section containing 22-24 questions. Candidates will be required to attempt the questions within 2 hours and 20 minutes as per the LSAT India exam pattern 2020.
- To make it viable for candidates to attempt the candidates in the online proctored method, the updated LSAT India exam pattern 2020 does not include the Variable section.
- The revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 requires candidates to watch the webcam, computer screen while working on the keyboard. Any suspicious movement by the candidate will be considered as a violation of test rules.
- Each section in the test, as per the LSAT India exam pattern 2020, will have a time limit of 35 minutes. Candidates will not be able to access a section once the set time limit for the particular section is over.
- The LSAT India 2020 exam pattern mentions that candidates will be required to have access to a laptop or a computer to take up the test as it cannot be attempted on an iPad or a mobile phone.
- To allow the candidates to be familiar with the new exam pattern of LSAT India 2020, the coducting body will allow the registered candidates to attempt an online proctored test (mock test) so that they can be aware of the test mode and style.
LSAT India Exam pattern 2020 - Section-wise Questions and Time Allotment
LSAT India is national-level entrance test conducted for candidates seeking admission to various law courses like BA LLB, BBA LLB, 3-year LLB, and LLM into the associated colleges. As such, a large number of candidates appear for LSAT India each year. With the updated LSAT India 2020 exam pattern, it is important for candidates to have an understanding of the section-wise distribution of questions and time so that they are able to build their strategy for preparation accordingly. Details about the same under the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 have been provided below.
|
Sections
|
Number of questions
|
Time allotted
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
23
|
35 minutes
|
1st Logical Reasoning
|
22
|
35 minutes
|
2nd Logical Reasoning
|
23
|
35 minutes
|
Reading Comprehension
|
24
|
35 minutes
|
Total: 4
|
92 (approx)
|
2 hour and 20 minutes
LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020 - Important Points
- Candidates under the new exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 will be able to answer questions from only the section for which they are being timed meaning no candidate will be able to answer questions from multiple sections. Also candidates will not be able to visit previous sections after the time limit is over even if questions are left unanswered.
- The LSAT India exam pattern 2020 requires candidates to complete the test in one go as there will be no meaningful break between sections.
- Under the new LSAT India exam pattern 2020, candidates will not be assigned any test centres.
- Before beginning the LSAT India 2020 test session, candidates will be required to go through a virtual check-in , which has enhanced identification and authentication processes.
- Candidates are allowed to keep a transparent water bottle and an analogue wristwatch during the test.Any other material such as camera, phone, paper, electronic devices will be considered a violation of rules of conduct of LSAT India 2020.
- The entire exam duration of LSAT India 2020 will be recorded via the computer's web camera. If any misconduct is detected during the test session on the part of the candidate, s/he will be disqualified.
- Candidates will be able to obtain more details about the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern once the registrations for the exam are over.
- Candidates can use any government-issued/institution issued id card for identification and show the same to the proctor when prompted on the screen. The ID proof must be original and valid containing a recognisable photograph and signature. The name of the candidate printed on the ID must be same as provided at the time of registration.