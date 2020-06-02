LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020: The Law School Admission Council has released the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020. Candidates appearing for the Law School Admission test can find completed details of the updated LSAT Indian 2020 exam pattern here. A number of changes have been introduced in he LSAT exam pattern 2020 including exam mode, question paper pattern, marking scheme, etc. Candidates will be able to take LSAT India 2020 from their respective homes using an online test delivery system. It is important that candidates are familiar with all the changes introduced in the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 so that they are prepared for the exam day. With LSAC introducing quite a number of changes in the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern, candidates can modify their preparation strategy for the exam if they are aware of the same. Complete details about the exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 are mentioned in the article below. Candidates are advised to go through the same to stay updated on the revised LSAT India exam pattern 2020.

LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020 - Overview

Particulars Details Mode of exam Online mode Duration of the exam 2 hours 20 minutes Number of questions 92 (Approximately) No. of questions (Section-wise) Each section will have around 22 - 24 questions Question format Multiple-choice type Marking scheme Credit for correct answers, No negative marking Scoring pattern Scaled score between 420 and 480, Percentile rank& Score band

LSAT India 2020 Exam Pattern - Details

As per the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020, the exam will not be held in the offline mode as a pen-and-paper based test but in the online mode as a Computer based test.

The new LSAT India exam pattern 2020 allows the test to be proctored remotely using AI-assisted technology and the entire test will be recorded using the webcam. This allows the candidates to be able to take the test from any location of the candidate's choosing and even confines of their respective homes.

According to the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern prescribed, there will be approximately 92 questions, (reduced from earlier 115) in the test with each section containing 22-24 questions. Candidates will be required to attempt the questions within 2 hours and 20 minutes as per the LSAT India exam pattern 2020.

To make it viable for candidates to attempt the candidates in the online proctored method, the updated LSAT India exam pattern 2020 does not include the Variable section.

The revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 requires candidates to watch the webcam, computer screen while working on the keyboard. Any suspicious movement by the candidate will be considered as a violation of test rules.

Each section in the test, as per the LSAT India exam pattern 2020, will have a time limit of 35 minutes. Candidates will not be able to access a section once the set time limit for the particular section is over.

The LSAT India 2020 exam pattern mentions that candidates will be required to have access to a laptop or a computer to take up the test as it cannot be attempted on an iPad or a mobile phone.

To allow the candidates to be familiar with the new exam pattern of LSAT India 2020, the coducting body will allow the registered candidates to attempt an online proctored test (mock test) so that they can be aware of the test mode and style.

LSAT India Exam pattern 2020 - Section-wise Questions and Time Allotment

LSAT India is national-level entrance test conducted for candidates seeking admission to various law courses like BA LLB, BBA LLB, 3-year LLB, and LLM into the associated colleges. As such, a large number of candidates appear for LSAT India each year. With the updated LSAT India 2020 exam pattern, it is important for candidates to have an understanding of the section-wise distribution of questions and time so that they are able to build their strategy for preparation accordingly. Details about the same under the revised exam pattern of LSAT India 2020 have been provided below.

Sections Number of questions Time allotted Analytical Reasoning 23 35 minutes 1st Logical Reasoning 22 35 minutes 2nd Logical Reasoning 23 35 minutes Reading Comprehension 24 35 minutes Total: 4 92 (approx) 2 hour and 20 minutes

LSAT India Exam Pattern 2020 - Important Points