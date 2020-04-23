LSAT Syllabus 2020: Know the Details of LSAT India Syllabus 2020 Here

LSAT India Syllabus 2020: Pearson VUE, the conducting body is entrusted with prescribing the LSAT India 2020 syllabus. It is imperial that candidates are familiar with the LSAT India syllabus 2020 as it will give them an insight as to the topics included in the entrance test. This article will provide a detailed description of the syllabus of LSAT India 2020 including details on the type of sections, manner of questions and how the questions are designed so as to access particular skills in a candidate. Candidates by having a prior knowledge of the LSAT India 2020 syllabus will be able to understand what the exam entails and this will provide them with a better chance at securing admissions to the institute of their choice. LSAT India is attempted by candidates seeking admission to various courses such as BA LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB,BSc LLB, three-year LLB and LLM. The article below includes all the necessary information about LSAT India 2020 syllabus in detail.

LSAT India Syllabus 2020: Overview

The major sections as prescribes in the LSAT India 2020 syllabus by Pearson VUE include - Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Each section has been designed so as to access the a particular set of skills in a candidate. Detailed description on each of the sections of LSAT India 2020 syllabus has been provided below so that candidates can go through and formulate their preparation strategies accordingly.

Analytical Reasoning — As per the syllabus of LSAT India 2020, questions included in section are structured to evaluate a candidate’s ability to decipher structural relationships and to infer logical conclusions about them. Candidates are expected to make use of deductive reasoning from a set of statements and rules or principles use them to describe relationships between people, things, or events. Questions in this section, according to the syllabus of LSAT India 2020indicate the complex analyses that law students are required to perform in the course of problem-solving legally.

Logical Reasoning — This section as described in the LSAT India 2020 syllabus, is meant to access a wide range of skills in a candidate that involves critical thinking; along with particular emphasis on skills which are central to legal reasoning. LSAT India syllabus 2020 describes this section as means to evaluate a candidate’s ability to analyse, critically evaluate, and complete arguments that take place in ordinary language. Candidates will be required to short passage carefully and comprehend in order to be able to answer questions in this section. The questions from this section will assess a desired skill in a candidate which may range from ability to draw cogent conclusions,determine the influence of additional evidence in an argument, reason based on analogy, applying principles or rules, to identifying flaws in arguments.

Reading Comprehension — The syllabus of LSAT India 2020 says that this section analyses a candidate’s capacity to read, understand and and thendraw insight. The passages included in LSAT India 2020 syllabus take up from examples of lengthy and complex materials similar to those often encountered in law school. Four sets of passages comprise the Reading section each having a selection of the reading material, and the questions are meant to test a candidate’s reading and reasoning abilities.

LSAT India 2020 Syllabus - Sectional Weightage

As per the syllabus of LSAT India 2020, the question paper is divided into sections. Candidates must have prior knowledge of the sectional weightage so as to be able to devote time accordingly during their preparation. The weightage of each section as mentioned in the LSAT India 2020 syllabus is given below.

Sections Number of questions (Approx.) Analytical Reasoning 24 Logical Reasoning (1st) 24 Logical Reasoning (2nd) 24 Reading Comprehension 24 Total 92-100

LSAT India Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for LSAT India 2020 must also familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. This will allow them to focus on their preparation strategy along with their approch to the questions in the exam. LSAT India 2020 will be conducted in an offline mode as pen and paper based test. The number of questions will vary between 92 and 100 with each section having approximately 24 questions. The questions of LSAT India will be of multiple choice type and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates will be provided 2 hours and 20 minutes to attempt all the questions in LSAT India 2020.