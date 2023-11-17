Lucknow University Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 128 Faculty Vacancies on lkouniv.ac.in; Check Details

University of Lucknow invites applications for 128 faculty posts. The registration process is expected to commence today and conclude on December 7. Learn more about Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 for Faculty here.

Lucknow University Recruitment 2023: University of Lucknow is going to start the registration process for the recruitment of Faculty posts. Interested candidates satisfying all the eligibility parameters can submit applications online at the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in. As per the official notification, the application process will begin today i.e. November 17 and candidates have until December 7, 2023, to submit their application forms. The officials aim to fill up a total of 128 posts through this recruitment drive. Read on to know the eligibility criteria, selection process and steps to apply for Lucknow University Recruitment 2023.

Important Dates

Online application starts on November 17

Last date to submit the application form: December 7

Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 faculty posts. The maximum number of seats are reserved for Assistant Professors and the least for Director positions. There are 84 vacancies announced for Assistant Professor post, 29 for Associate Professor, 13 for Professor and 2 for Director post. Check out the table below to get a better understanding of vacancy distribution.

Lucknow University Faculty Vacancy 2023 Posts Number of Vacancies Assistant Professor 84 Associate Professor 29 Professor 13 Director 2

Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process for Faculty posts under Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 consists of only one round - Interview and Document Verification. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round along with their educational and experience certificates.

Also, read:

How to Apply for Lucknow University Faculty Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University of Lucknow at lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for ‘Apply online for faculty posts’. Click on it and register yourself.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 5: Make the fee payment as per your category and submit your application form.

Step 6: Download the Lucknow University Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.

Also, check:

Lucknow University Faculty Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories need to pay Rs. 1500 as the application fee. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 1200.