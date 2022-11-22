MPSC SI Mains Result 2022 (Declared): Download Subordinate Services Police Sub Inspector Cut Off

Maharashtra PSC has uploaded the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B Police Sub Inspector Result on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has uploaded the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Police Sub Inspector Mains Result on its official website. Those candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Mains Examination can download Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 from the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) - http://www.mpsc.gov.in/.

However Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 can be download directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 PDF





Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2021 against Advertisement No. 049/2022 for the Police Sub Inspector post can download the PDF of the list of qualified candidates from the official website.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates (zone wise) and also Cut off on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2021 - Police Sub Inspector can download the Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Maharashtra PSC Sub Inspector Mains Result 2022 PDF