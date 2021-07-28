MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 Update @mcchandigarh.gov.in, Exam on 14 August

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh is conducting the exam for the post of Junior Engineer and Accountant on mcchandigarh.gov.in on 14 August 2021. Check Admit Card Updates Here

MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released the exam date for the post of Junior Engineer and Accountant on mcchandigarh.gov.in. As per the official website, candidates who have applied for these posts can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card by login into their accounts on the official website (mccrectt2020.in).

MC Chandigarh Exam and Admit Card Details

MC Chandigarh JE Exam and MC Chandigarh Accountant Exam will be held on 14 August 2021 as follow:

Accountant From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON JE(Electrical) From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON JE(Horticulture) From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON JE(Public Health) From 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM

It is to noted that the exam for Clerk, Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, SDE, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr Draftsman, Computer Programmer and Law Officer Posts is also expected to be conducted soon.

How to Download MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Chandigarh

Now, click on ‘Recruitment 2020’ Tab

It will redirect you new page - https://mccrectt2020.in/

Login in your account

MC Chandigarh had invited applications for 172 vacancies under Group A, B and C Posts on temporary basis from 08 April to 03 May 2021.