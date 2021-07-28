Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 Update @mcchandigarh.gov.in, Exam on 14 August

Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh is conducting the exam for the post of Junior Engineer and Accountant on mcchandigarh.gov.in on 14 August 2021. Check Admit Card Updates Here

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 22:27 IST
MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021
MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021

MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has released the exam date for the post of Junior Engineer and Accountant on mcchandigarh.gov.in. As per the official website, candidates who have applied for these posts can download MC Chandigarh Admit Card by login into their accounts on the official website (mccrectt2020.in).

MC Chandigarh Exam and Admit Card Details

MC Chandigarh Login

MC Chandigarh Login 2

MC Chandigarh JE Exam and MC Chandigarh Accountant Exam will be held on 14 August 2021 as follow:

  1. Accountant From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON
  2. JE(Electrical) From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON
  3. JE(Horticulture) From 10.00 AM to 12 NOON
  4. JE(Public Health) From 02.30 PM to 04.30 PM

It is to noted that the exam for  Clerk, Station Fire Officer, Fireman, Sub Inspector, Junior Engineer, Driver, SDE, Steno-typist, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Patwari, Horticulture Supervisor, Jr Draftsman, Computer Programmer and Law Officer Posts is also expected to be  conducted soon.

How to Download MC Chandigarh Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Chandigarh

Now, click on ‘Recruitment 2020’ Tab

It will redirect you new page - https://mccrectt2020.in/

Login in your account

 MC Chandigarh had invited applications for 172 vacancies under Group A, B and C Posts on temporary basis from 08 April to 03 May 2021.

Comment ()
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post

Comments