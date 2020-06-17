MHT CET Law 2020 Admit Card: The exam conducting authority will release the MHT CET Law admit card 2020 in the online mode. Aspirants who have successfully completed or will complete the MHT CET Law registration process will be able to download the admit card of MHT CET Law 2020 from the official website. The MHT CET Law 2020 admit cards will be released separately for the 3-Year and the 5-Year LLB Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law. To download the admit cards for MHT CET Law 2020, candidates will be required to visit the registration portal and enter their login credentials such as registration number, password, date of birth, etc. All the relevant exam related information such as date, timings, session and duration as well as personal details of the candidate such as roll number, application number, etc will be included in the admit card of MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates appearing for the entrance test are advised to go through the article for complete details about MHT CET Law 2020 admit card.

MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 - Important Dates

The entrance tests for the 3-Year and 5-Year integrated LLB courses are conducted on separate dates. As such the MHT CET Law 2020 admit card for the two courses will be released separately. Candidates can refer to the table below for MHT CET LAW admit card 2020 important dates.

Events Dates 5-year LLB 3-year LLB Last date for MHT CET Law registration 2020 8th June 2020 8th June 2020 MHT CET Law 2020 Admit Card Release To be notified To be notified

MHT CET Law Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

The admit cards of both 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance test will be released in the online mode only. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their MHT CET Law 2020 admit cards.

Visit the official website of MHT CET Law 2020

Choose programme 3-year LLB/5year LLB

In the new window, click on ‘login for already registered candidates’

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password

Click on ‘log in’

Select ‘Admit card’

Your MHT CET Law 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take out 2-3 print outs of the admit card

MHT CET Law 2020 Admit Card - Details to Check

Candidates, after downloading the admit card of MHT CET Law 2020, must check the following details mentioned.

Candidate’s Name

Application Number

Date of Birth

Category

Course applied for

Exam Date and Timings

In case of any incorrect information on the MHT CET Law admit card 2020, the same should be rectified before the exam day by contacting the exam conducting authorities.

MHT CET Law Admit Card 2020 - Important Points