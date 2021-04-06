MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Metallurgy Posts, Earn 27,000/- Per Month

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Level-4) Metallurgy. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 April 2021.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 April 2021

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant (Level-4) Metallurgy - 21 Posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with a minimum of 60% of marks.

Experience: Minimum one-year post qualification industrial experience

Salary: Rs. 27,090/- Per Month

Download MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 April 2021 at Brahm Prakash DAV School, Midhani Township, Hyderabad - 500058 along with the documents. Candidates are required to reach the venue by 0730 hrs. The candidates will not be allowed after 1100 hours.

Candidates are required to bring the original documents and testimonials with one set of photocopies in support of date of birth, educational qualification, experience including ESI & EPF statements, category etc with 2 recent passport size photographs. No TA/DA will be provided. Candidates are required to possess a valid email id and contact mobile number for communication. MIDHANI will not be responsible for bouncing the e-mail sent to candidates. Candidates should follow the COVID-19 safety precautions during the selection process.

