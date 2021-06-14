Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering Recruitment 2021 for MTS, LDC, Steno and Other Posts, Apply for MCTE MOHW Jobs

Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering (MCTE) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of MTS, LDC, Steno and Other Posts. Details Here

Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering Recruitment 2021: Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering (MCTE) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Lab Assistant, Lab Attendant (Multi Tasking Staff), Draughtsman (Computer Operator), Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Cook, Safaiwala (MTS) and Fatigueman in the employment newspaper dated 12 June to 18 June 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

MCTE Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade-II - 2 Lower Division Clerk - 14 Lab Assistant - 2 Lab Attendant (Multi-Tasking Staff) -2 Draughtsman (Computer Operator) -1 Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 1 Cook - 7 Safaiwala (Multi-Tasking Staff) - 6 Fatigueman - 2

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, LDC, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Skill Test Norms:- Dictation : 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription : 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (On Computer Lower Division Clerk - 12th class pass from a recognized Board or University. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer or a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500/9000 key depressions per hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Lab Assistant - Higher Secondary Certificate with Physics and Chemistry Lab Attendant (Multi-Tasking Staff) -Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Draughtsman (Computer Operator) - Matriculation or equivalent. (ii) Diploma in Computer Application or equivalent certificate from recognised technical institution. Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation. (ii) Must possess the Civilian Driving Licence for heavy vehicles and have two year experience of driving such vehicle Cook - Matriculation (10th Class pass) from a recognized Board. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade Safaiwala (Multi-Tasking Staff) - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Fatigueman - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Fatigueman with one year experience.

Age Limit:

18-25 years - Stenographer Grade-II’, ‘Lower Division Clerk’ ‘Safaiwala (MTS)’, ‘Fatigueman’, ‘Lab Attendant (MTS)’, , ‘Cook’, ‘Lab Asst’ and ‘Draughtsman (Computer Opr)’ 18-27 years - ‘Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade)’

Selection Process for MTS, LDC, Steno and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply MCTE Recruitment 2021

Applications duly completed in all respect along with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested, should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Scrutiny Cell, Cipher Wg, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow (MP) 453 441 within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

Application Fee:

Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) for each application in favour of the Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow (MP) 453 441