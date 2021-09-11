Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Recruitment 2021 for Defence Civilian Group C Posts

2 Army Headquarters Signal Regiment Meerut Cantt (under Ministry of Defence) has published the notification for recruitment of various Civilian Group C Posts such as Cook, Barber, EBR (Equipment Boot Repairer), Washerman and Tailor.

Candidates interested for MOD Recruitment 2021 can apply through offline mode on or before 05 October 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application - 05 October 2021

Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Vacancy Details

Cook - 3 Posts Barber - 1 Post EBR (Equipment Boot Repairer) - 2 Posts Washerman - 3 Posts Tailor - 1 Post

Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Salary:

Cook - Pay Level- 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200) Barber - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) EBR (Equipment Boot Repairer) - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) Washerman - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) Tailor - Pay Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Cook -10th passed and Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in Trade. Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognised Board with proficiency in Barber’s Trade job EBR (Equipment Boot Repairer) - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots. Washerman - 10th passed Tailor - Conversant with the duties of Tailor and Matric/10th pass from recognized Board.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written and practical tests which will be conducted in Meerut. The syllabus for written test will be based as per essential qualifications. The test will comprise of questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness with the negative marking 0.25 marks for eac

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates who fulfill the required eligibility criteria may send their application for the above mentioned posts to “The Commanding Officer, 2 Army Headquarters Signal Regiment, Roorkee Road, Meerut Cantt-250001” as per format of application on or before 05 October 2021.

Ministry of Defence 2 Army HQ Signal Regiment Group C Notification Download