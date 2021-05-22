Ministry of Defence Group C Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Driver,Fireman and Other Posts under HQ Northern Command

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 Notification: ASC Units of 71 Sub Area, HQ Northern Command, Government of India, Ministry of Defence has released a notification for Group C Posts such as Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Fireman, Labourer and Carpenter in the employment newspaper dated 22 May to 28 May 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 on or before within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers.

Notice

Recruitment Notice - 01/2021

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application -within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 42

Civilian Motor Driver - 27 Vehicle Mechanic - 01 Fireman - 03 Labourer - 10 Carpenter - 01

Ministry of Defence Group C Salary:

Civilian Motor Driver - Rs.19900-45700 Vehicle Mechanic - Rs.19900-45700 Fireman - Rs.19900-45700 Labourer - Rs.18000-41100 Carpenter - Rs.18000-41100

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Civilian Motor Driver - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board.Must possess Civilian Driving licence for heavy vehicles from DTO/RTO and have two years experience of driving such vehicles. Vehicle Mechanic - 10th Standard pass from a recognised board.Capable of reading number and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi. One year experience of his trade (Capable of carrying out standard repairs of heavy vehicles). Fireman - 10th Standard pass from a recognized board. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipments, fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches. Must be familiar with the use and maintenance, first-aid, fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump. Must know elementary principles of Fire Fighting methods employed in fighting different types of fire.Must be conversant with foot and appliance Fire Service Drills and be able to perform the task allotted to the members of fire crew. Must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties and must have passed the physical fitness Labourer - 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised board. Carpenter - 10th Standard pass or equivalent from a recognised board. Should have the knowledge of carpentry

Ministry of Defence Group C Age Limit:

Driver - 18 to 27 years Others - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in the written test subject to qualifying in the practical / trade / physical tests, as applicable.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidate can send their duly filled application in the prescribed format to Reception Centre (Recruitment Cell) 5471 ASC Battalion (MT) Near Barfani Mandir Opposite SD College, Pathankot Cantt (Punjab)-145001 by Registered / Speed Post/Normal Post within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement notice in Employment News and / or other Newspapers.

Candidates will enclose a Self Addressed Envelope, affixing Postal Stamps of Rs. 45/- alongwith the application required for dispatch of Acknowledgement / Admit Card.