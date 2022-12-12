MNIT Is Hiring For 201 Faculty Posts at mnit.ac.in: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

MNIT has invited online application for the 201 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check MNIT Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur has published notification for 201 Faculty Posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in the Employment News (10-16 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 January 2023.



Notification Details MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt.No. AES/MNIT/ESTT/2022/TEACHING/01

Important Date MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 January 2023

The Last Date for receipt of Hard Copy of duly filled application -19 January 2022

Vacancy Details MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Professor (Level 14A)- 28

Associate Professor (Level 13A2)- 56

Assistant Professor (Level 12)-17

Assistant Professor (Level 11)-33

Professor (Level 10)-67

Eligibility Criteria MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for detail of the minimum educational qualification/Specialization/Age limit and other update for MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

How To Download: MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT)-https://www.mnit.ac.in/ Go to the Latest From Campus Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the posts of various Teaching Positions AES/MNIT/ESTT/2022/TEACHING/01]' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply MNIT Jaipur Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested candidates must apply online only through the official website

https://www.mnit.ac.in on or before 13 January 2023. The candidates will have to download the application form from Institute website and

send hard copy of the downloaded PDF of the filled application form along with the self attested copies of the relevant testimonials, certificates, enclosures etc. by speed post/registered post/courier to the address given in notification. The last date to send the hard copy of duly filled application form along with all self-attested supporting documents and application fee details is 19 January 2023 by 05:30 PM.